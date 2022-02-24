Weeks before COVID-19 was a term everyone knew, Adams County Adult Correctional Facility Warden Katy Hileman and Deputy Warden Larry Snyder were immersed in the virus.
“We wanted to do the best we could and we knew the only way we could accomplish that was if we stayed on top of it,” Hileman recalled of early 2020.
They, and others, remained vigilant and their work prevented full-scale COVID-19 outbreaks at the facility.
Prison work is never easy but the past two years have been especially tough.
“COVID has been a challenge unlike anything ever,” Snyder said.
The wardens remained optimistic and their efforts were noticed. A large crowd gathered in the Adams County Historic Courtroom Wednesday morning to watch the Optimist Club of Gettysburg present its annual Respect for Law Enforcement Award to Hileman and Snyder.
Optimist Club Member Doug Miller commended Hileman and Snyder for their care of 170 staff members and 300 inmates during the pandemic, with many being forced to interact in close quarters.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George noted the pair is mostly unknown by the general public but their work affects all citizens.
“You toil away on a daily basis and provide a critical function in our community but unfortunately you often only get recognized when things go wrong,” George said.
He also praised their demeanor.
“You are expected to be professional but on a daily basis, you are probably dealing with the most disrespectful and obnoxious people out there,” George said.
Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin said the wardens’ work is especially challenging as the prison experiences staffing shortages. Commissioner Marty Qually said he believes prison, probation and Children and Youth employees have the toughest jobs in the county.
“It is really hard to be optimistic in those three fields,” Qually said. “At the end of the day, there is success and you just have to have faith that it is going to happen.”
Hileman and Snyder were promoted to their current ranks in February 2019 and have a combined 30 years of corrections experience.
The road to prison work was windy for Hileman. A college professor suggested she would be good at the job, but she instead chose private security. She exited the workforce for a few years to care for a family member and when it was time to go back to work, she remembered her professor’s advice.
She joined the staff at the Adams County Adult Correctional Facility in 2011 and received several promotions since then.
“It’s never the same, you always have the opportunity to face a new challenge or look for a new solution to old challenges,” Hileman said.
The work can be grueling, but focusing on opportunities for growth and change keeps her motivated.
“It’s easy to forget on a day-to-day basis but there are tons of successes in this work,” she said.
Snyder’s path to prison work was much straighter. His father and stepfather worked in the field so it seemed natural for him to join the Adams County Prison staff in 2002. The job’s variety keeps it interesting after 20 years.
“There are always new challenges because you are dealing with so many variables,” Snyder said.
The pair viewed the Optimist Club award as a shared accomplishment and commended their staff and others in the county for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
“We worked hard the entire time to ensure we did not allow ourselves to become immune or complacent,” Hileman said.
