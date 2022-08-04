Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) will see a $687,086 increase in state funding in its 2022-23 budget, school officials said.

The increase includes allocations of $495,032 for basic education and $192,054 for special education, GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen said.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

