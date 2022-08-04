Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) will see a $687,086 increase in state funding in its 2022-23 budget, school officials said.
The increase includes allocations of $495,032 for basic education and $192,054 for special education, GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen said.
This is a 6 percent increase over the money allocated by the state to the district last year, Wallen.
Because of the increase, Wallen told the school board her intention is to fund all 12 months of payments for medical insurance for employees. The budget had included reducing one-month’s funding for health benefits.
The remaining funds would be used to address the increase in charter school expenses, according to Wallen.
In June, the GASD Board approved a 1.38% tax hike, lower than the 1.9% initially proposed. The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges casting the lone “no” vote. School board member Timon Linn was absent from the meeting.
In June, Wallen presented the recommendation with the lower tax increase after learning of local and state revenue changes resulting from increases in the district’s homestead/farmstead allocations and real estate assessment updates.
The approved increase worked out to $40.05 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $261,421, Wallen said.
The 2022-23 budget shows $68 million in revenues and $70.5 million in expenditures. There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
Board President Kenneth Hassinger Monday asked Hodges, who meets with state legislators monthly, if she could check with them to determine whether there is any legislation being introduced that would ease the budget timetable, allowing districts to know what they can expect from the state rather than being forced to guess because of the annual June 30 school budget deadline.
The school board is required to submit its district budget to the state by June 30, officials said. The state, however, does not tell school districts how much it will be allocating to them until after that date.
“Because it really seems ridiculous that we have to pass a budget by a certain date, and the state can say whenever they want to do it,” Hassinger said, noting that their numbers “are completely dark.”
Hodges said this is the discussion she has with the legislators “on a regular basis.”
“That’s why for the last two meetings, I updated each of you as to having the funds that are necessary with the prediction from those legislators,” Hodges said at Monday’s meeting. “I hope that you are able to hear those recommendations and make a note for next year.”
Wallen said the district bases its state funding allocations on what was received in previous years.
“It would be a win-win situation if the state approved their budget prior to ours being approved/required by law,” Wallen said.
Additionally, the district is eligible to receive $294,341 in grant funding, Wallen said.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants would provide $147,170 each for mental health and physical safety, according to Wallen.
The money is not guaranteed, since the grants must be applied for, Wallen said.
