McSherrystown’s chief operating officer presented good financial news to the borough council at its recent meeting.
“This council made some tough decisions regarding all facets of the borough and those decisions have paid off and put the borough in much better condition financially,” said Michael Woods, McSherrystown COO.
According to numbers presented during the finance committee report, Woods said during the 2019 fiscal year the borough had a balance of $150,000 in its general fund. Currently, the borough has a $1.1 million balance in the general fund, he said.
Additionally, the borough has increased the general fund reserves from $300,000 in 2019 to a current $800,000, he said.
“Rebuilding the borough’s finances was not easy. It took a lot of us working together and not being afraid to make tough decisions,” said Woods.
Finance Committee Chairman Dan Colgan commended borough staff and council members on the current financial numbers. Colgan also said even though borough finances look better, that does not mean the funds will be spent.
“Rebuilding the reserve funds was extremely important as that funding is needed in case of an emergency or as stop-gap funding. It is essentially a rainy-day fund,” said Colgan.
Both Woods and Colgan commended McSherrystown Borough Secretary/Treasurer Jessica Freiert for her work on improving efficiency within the borough office.
Colgan also thanked all borough employees for their efficiency and cost-saving ideas, saying it was a true team effort.
Woods also cited an 18 percent reduction in the borough’s workers’ compensation insurance rates and other insurance rates as a savings that contributed to increase the fund balances.
“The borough for the first time is part of plan that we are getting rebates back from the insurer,” said Woods.
Woods reminded residents that Neiderer’s Sanitation is responsible for picking up brush and limbs from borough residents.
Borough residents are paying Neiderer’s to pick up the brush as part of the contract. The brush should be bundled with a maximum length of four feet and maximum of two feet in diameter. If residents have limbs and branches longer than four feet, they can call the office for pickup.
The council also heard there are several property owners who are ignoring the borough’s weed ordinance. Property owners are responsible for weeds from the “curb in” and the weeds need to be taken care of, said Woods.
The borough’s zoning officer is in the midst of sending out weed ordinance violations to residents. Woods asked residents to take the notices seriously.
“We all want the borough to look beautiful. The borough’s highway department is taking care of the weeds on borough property, and we need to remind all that weeds on your property need to be taken care of,” said Woods.
