A fundraiser involving a former McSherrystown Police Department officer, Chad Sprankle, is set for Saturday.
Sprankle “was recently diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), an extremely rare, degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body’s involuntary/autonomic functions, including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function and motor control,” according to the Facebook page of the Strength United CrossFit Gym in Hanover.
The event is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday at the gym. Participants can run, walk, or row five kilometers, with a $25 donation for in-person participation and $10 for virtual participation. Information about taking part or donating is on the gym’s Facebook page.
Proceeds are to benefit the MSA Coalition, which assists patients and families, raises awareness, and funds research, according to www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
Sparks fly over event
The fundraiser indirectly sparked dissension Wednesday during a regular meeting of the McSherrystown Borough Council.
Council President Dan Colgan gaveled down an attempt by member Joe VonSas to announce information about the event.
Colgan claimed there was a potential legal issue, and the old business portion of the agenda was not the appropriate time for VonSas to speak on the matter. The two men exchanged heated words after the meeting.
Also after the meeting, VonSas said there is a disagreement concerning Sprankle’s pension benefits.
Sprankle “did wonders for this town” during some 15 years of service, VonSas said.
The council split 4-3 Sept. 29 last year to discharge Sprankle honorably from the police department. Voting to do so were current council members Colgan, William Smith, and Joyce Murren, along with former member Mark Lookenbill. Voting no were current member VonSas and former members Lisa Koontz and Stephen Pascoe, according to meeting minutes.
Office to reopen
In other business Wednesday, the council was unanimous in determining the borough office will reopen April 4.
Hours of operation are to be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with the office closed on Fridays. The hours are the same the council approved earlier this month, when offers of employment were approved for Jessica Freiert for the secretary-treasurer position and Kayla Warner for the clerk-typist position.
Also, the council approved the retirement of Kenneth Reese from the public works department and lauded him for more than 20 years of service.
