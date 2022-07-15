A new location is no longer in the brew for a local business owner.
Chuck Messersmith, who owns restaurants and bars at three locations, recently backed out of plans to bring a brewery to 1510 York Road in Straban Township, he said Thursday. The location was at the former Krystal Cadillac building near the intersections of US Routes 15 and 30 east of Gettysburg.
Messersmith has owned the Bourbon Grill in Hanover since April 1, 2011, the Bourbon Mill in New Oxford since Jan. 15, 2020, and the Bourbon Tavern in Freeland, Md., since Sept. 29, 2021.
Initially, Messersmith said he planned to have the Straban Township location operate as the main kitchen where food would have been prepped and beer would have been made for all locations, in addition to a tasting room and restaurant.
It would have been called Angel’s Cut Brewery, according to Messersmith.
One of the reasons Messersmith said he backed out of the project was due to COVID-19 violations “that still need to be cleared up.”
During the pandemic, Messersmith said his businesses in New Oxford and Hanover remained open when Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order in 2020.
“We got the recommendation to shut down like every other bar and restaurant,” Messersmith said. “We have never gotten a suspension or permanent closing notification from the Liquor Control Board.”
Messersmith alleged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) stepped in and said he would not be allowed to do any additional projects until the COVID-19 violations “of being open when I wasn’t supposed to be open and not requiring my customers or staff to wear masks” during the pandemic were resolved.
“I can’t do anything until that is all cleared up,” Messersmith said. “That could be awhile.”
Messersmith said he would not comment on whether fines imposed but indicated a hearing has not been held yet for the violations.
While open during the shutdown, Messersmith said he “had more business than we could handle,” noting there was not an empty seat on most nights.
PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly said the PLCB does not issue citations. Citations are issued by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, according to Kelly.
“The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement’s mission is to maintain or improve the quality of life for the citizens of the commonwealth through education and ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Liquor Code, Title 40 and related statutes,” according to PSP’s website.
Under the PLCB’s public license search, the Bourbon Mill had a violation opened Nov. 5, 2020, from Oct. 17 and 18, 2020.
The Bourbon Mill was alleged to have “failed to abide by the order and mandates of the governor and/or the secretary of health, related to businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry permitted to operate during the COVID-19 disaster emergency, in that you did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment,” according to the citation. The penalty was a $1,000 fine, the citation reads.
The Bourbon Mill also had a violation from July 10, 2020, for allegedly selling prepared beverages and mixed drinks for off-premises consumption and an $800 fine was imposed, according to the citation.
Messersmith claims the PLCB never told him he could not have a brewery license at one location and a liquor license at another until about two weeks ago.
“After filling out all the paperwork and going through the inspections, they told me it would never be approved because it’s not allowed,” Messersmith said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Code “is complex,” Kelly said.
“Many licensees use liquor attorneys who are well versed in the liquor code when looking to open or expand a business,” Kelly said.
Messersmith said he never reached the point of sharing plans with Straban Township officials “because the Liquor Control Board is the bigger hurdle to jump through.”
When Messersmith acquired the New Oxford location, he originally planned to open a brewery at the Bourbon Mill, he said.
The property was discovered to be in a flood zone, which prevented him from being able to add onto the building, he said.
He moved onto another location in Hanover for his brewery plans.
Messersmith proposed bringing a brewery to the former JCPenney’s at the North Hanover Mall prior to looking in Straban Township.
Messersmith said he was negotiating with one owner while a storage facility company was in talks with another owner for the space. When the mall owners stopped responding to Messersmith, he started looking at other locations.
Since Messersmith said he had a contract, he ordered brewing tanks due to a longer waiting period for them to arrive. Messersmith found the new location in Straban Township and moved the tanks into the building.
Renn Kirby owns the building and started leasing it to him in April, Messersmith said. Now, he is hoping “to do a sublease” and potentially sell the brewing tanks.
“I feel it has great possibilities for an entrepreneur to invest in,” Messersmith said.
Messersmith said he is open to helping someone open a brewery at the current location under their name or willing to take the brewing tanks to Maryland and open a brewery there. If interested in more information, Messersmith can be reached at angelscutbrewery@gmail.com.
