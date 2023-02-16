With many unanswered questions and uncertainties, Bermudian Springs School Board members were at odds Tuesday night on whether to select two representatives to serve on a new curriculum committee or table the motion.
After much discussion and failed motions, the board selected member Jennifer Goldhahn and treasurer Ruth Griffie as representatives on the newly-forming curriculum committee.
The curriculum committee will hold non-voting meetings open to the public, but there will be no public comment period, according to school board President Michael Wool.
At first, board members attempted to table the motion to allow time to gather more information on how the committee will function since there was no time constraint after Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers indicated it wouldn’t meet until this summer.
Goldhahn said it sounded “like a great idea to form the committee” and then figure out the details later.
“I think we need to move forward,” Goldhahn said, calling it “a work in progress.”
The motion to table the selection for the curriculum committee failed in a 4-5 vote with school board members Matthew Nelson, Douglas Knight, Michael Wool, and Corey Trostle in the minority.
After the motion failed, Nelson attempted to increase the number of representatives from two to three, sharing an interest in serving on the committee.
Again, the motion to amend the agenda item failed in a 4-5 vote with the same four board members in the minority.
Goldhahn and Griffie were nominated and voted as a slate of candidates to serve on the committee. The motion passed in a 5-3 vote with Trostle abstaining. Nelson, Wool, and Knight voted against the motion.
Knight said the new curriculum committee had not been defined on how it would operate and who would serve on it alongside Myers.
“I’d need something far more defined than what we have today,” Knight said.
Wool also mentioned there was nothing “time critical” about the vote needing to take place Tuesday since there were still questions among board members.
Trostle said he did not think the board needed the committee since Myers could bring the curriculum information before the school board.
Goldhahn said having the curriculum committee meetings would increase transparency, allowing parents to see “what is in the curriculum.”
Myers clarified that the curriculum committee is separate from the district’s curriculum council.
At the caucus meeting Monday, Myers said she plans to share the curriculum in three different stages before the school board.
Wool said Monday this would not operate the same as committees under the school board, noting that representatives cannot stop things from coming to the board.
Goldhahn said the intention is “not to block anything from the board.”
Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss described the committee as “a good feedback group,” where board member representatives learn about curriculum needs and assist with presenting the information before the entire school board.
When Nelson expressed an interest in serving on the committee, multiple members called it “a conflict of interest” since his wife is a teacher and co-president of the teachers’ union.
Nelson, a professor at York College, said he understands students’ needs for post-secondary education and felt he would be a great fit for the committee.
Goldhahn said the board had been talking about the committee for months, and Nelson “never once” showed any interest in serving.
“Ruth and I started this, and we would like to see it through,” Goldhahn said.
Following the discussion Monday, Wool suggested waiting for Myers to present the curriculum and see if there was a problem to address.
“I just don’t know if we need it yet or not,” Wool said.
Griffie questioned putting it on hold.
“This is just like ridiculous,” Griffie said.
Ultimately, board members opted to keep the motion on the agenda for the meeting Tuesday.
Last month, Myers shared her research on past curriculum councils that served the district with files dating back to 1997.
After explaining different scenarios over the years, Myers mentioned a change in leadership in 2000, when the council expanded and had 20 different members, including Griffie.
In 2006, there was “a drop-off” of including school board members and students on the curriculum council, according to Myers.
From 2006 to 2015, Myers said no school board members participated on the curriculum council.
