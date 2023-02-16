With many unanswered questions and uncertainties, Bermudian Springs School Board members were at odds Tuesday night on whether to select two representatives to serve on a new curriculum committee or table the motion.

After much discussion and failed motions, the board selected member Jennifer Goldhahn and treasurer Ruth Griffie as representatives on the newly-forming curriculum committee.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.