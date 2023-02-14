Wind-borne embers sparked a fire that destroyed a Bullfrog Road barn Saturday, Greenmount Fire Chief Dan Ohler said.
The barn and a semi-trailer parked near it were both already a “total loss” when firefighters arrived at 1399 Bullfrog Road after being dispatched at 11:39 a.m., he said.
No injuries occurred as a result of the blaze, which began when wind carried sparks about 100 yards from a small fire where materials were being burned, Ohler said.
It was surprising the embers carried so far, especially since the fire “was down in a deep hole,” he said.
The landowner, who had been extinguishing the controlled burn when “the wind picked up,” said in his call to 911 that the barn had already collapsed on itself, according to Ohler.
Firefighters needed about 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control, he said.
Initial challenges included an approximately 1,000-foot-long driveway and a lack of water at the site in Freedom Township, Ohler said. Firefighters drew water from Middle Creek and from a pond near the Allstar Sports and Events Complex at 2638 Emmitsburg Road, he said.
The approximately 30-by-40-foot barn was essentially empty, but the owner was disassembling it to use its weathered wood to decorate a home interior, Ohler said. Some of the wood, but little else, was in the trailer, he said.
Approximately 50 firefighters and about 20 emergency vehicles were present, Ohler said.
Many fire companies responded, but cooperation was seamless as is normal in local emergency calls, he said.
“It was a great job by all the firefighters, with them working together to get a common goal accomplished,” Ohler said.
But, the job was nowhere near finished when personnel cleared the scene about 2:22 p.m., he said.
Volunteers still faced many hours of rolling hoses and cleaning them and other equipment in order to be prepared for the next call. Greenmount firefighters, for example, worked until about 10:30 p.m., Ohler said.
Fighting the blaze and the work afterward probably totaled 500 to 600 man-hours, he said.
Responding agencies, several from Maryland, included the Alpha, Barlow, Cashtown, Fairfield, Fountaindale, Greenmount, Guardian, Harney, Raven Rock, Rocky Ridge, Taneytown, United, and Vigilant fire companies as well as Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Ohler said.
Ohler confirmed with PSP fire marshal personnel to determine the fire’s cause was accidental, he said.
