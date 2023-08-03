Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is welcoming back four former students as a summer camp instructors.
“It is a joy as an educator to see former students follow their passion, whether it be theater or not. I am honored to work with them now as colleagues with the next generation,” said Chad-Alan Carr, Founding Executive/Artistic Director of the nonprofit GCT, now in its 15th year at 49 York St. in Gettysburg.
“GCT is thrilled” by the return of former students, Carr said.
Hailey Brownley is a junior double major in theater arts and psychology with minors in French and creative wWriting at the University of Pittsburgh. Her favorite memories include participating in GCT theater camps when she was younger, according to a release.
She also participated in numerous GCT productions such as “Guys & Dolls,” “Twin Hearts,” “Shrek Jr.” and “The King and I: Youth Edition.” She said she wants to support the next generation of GCT kids.
Linden Carbaugh is back for her fifth year of teaching. She just graduated from PennWest University with a degree in musical theater. Her most recent roles include Annette Raleigh in “God of Carnage” and Linden in “Godspell.” She was an intern for the American Association Community Theatre AACTfest. She has been a GCT student for thirteen years. Her favorite memory at GCT is portraying Margot Frank in “The Diary of Anne Frank.” In August, she will be furthering her education at the University of South Carolina to receive a master’s in theater education.
Julianna Hazlett has returned after recently graduating from West Virginia University with a bachelor of fine arts in acting. Her GCT experiences include “Brighton Beach Memoirs” with director Karen Land and being a member of the GCT improv troupe. Her favorite memory at GCT was the 2010 production of “Annie Jr.,” which sparked her love for theater.
Elizabeth Pellegrino is back after her recent graduation with bachelor of arts in theater from Mary Baldwin University, where she is working toward a master’s degree in Shakespeare and performance. Some of her favorite past Shakespearean roles include Margaret in “Henry IV, Part 1” and Mercutio in “Romeo and Juliet” at Mary Baldwin and Hermia in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at GCT. One of her favorite memories of GCT is performing in the summer theater camp shows.
