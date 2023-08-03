Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is welcoming back four former students as a summer camp instructors.

“It is a joy as an educator to see former students follow their passion, whether it be theater or not. I am honored to work with them now as colleagues with the next generation,” said Chad-Alan Carr, Founding Executive/Artistic Director of the nonprofit GCT, now in its 15th year at 49 York St. in Gettysburg.

 

