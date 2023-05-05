A medical helicopter stationed in Adams County has assisted just over 1,000 patients since September 2020, according to officials.
Most people see the WellFlight helicopter during tragic times, but members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) recently had the opportunity to learn about the aircraft and see it up close at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building.
WellSpan WellFlight is a partnership between Air Methods and WellSpan Health, according to Ron Brown, Air Methods account executive.
Brown, a former flight paramedic for two decades, gave a presentation last week to ACCOG, a network of multiple governmental entities from which representatives meet monthly to discuss local issues.
Following the presentation, members got the chance to sit inside the aircraft, look at the equipment, and meet a paramedic and nurse.
Air Methods operates bases out of Adams County, Hagerstown, Md., and most recently in Lancaster, Brown said.
Brown said the Gettysburg aircraft can make it to the other side of York within 30 minutes.
When saving patients, “time is of the essence,” Brown said.
Along with medical equipment, the aircraft carry blood, Brown said.
“It does make a difference,” said Brown. “We work with the Red Cross.”
Each base has one nurse, one paramedic, and one pilot to fly 24/7, according to Brown.
“We hire top clinical talent with the most stringent hiring standards in the medical community,” Brown said.
Individuals must have three-plus years in the intensive care unit or emergency department as residential nurses or for 9-1-1 and critical transports as a paramedic, according to Brown. Pilots are required to have a minimum of 2,500 hours as a pilot in command, he said.
To be considered, Brown said there is a “three-part qualification process including a written examination and a hands-on evaluation using dynamic human patient simulation and all licenses.”
Additionally, there are ongoing training requirements with clinicians completing over 100 hours to stay “at the highest level of competency,” while pilots must undergo bi-annual simulator training, according to Brown.
In 2016, Brown said Air Methods started a patient advocacy process.
“When we did that, it made a huge difference,” Brown said. “We acted as a liaison, getting the patient on the phone with the provider. We saw a huge increase in insurance reimbursement.”
Air Methods now works with every patient on an individual basis, Brown said, noting they are in-network with 75 percent of health insurance providers.
“Our patients will never receive a large surprise balance bill with us and will only be responsible for their cost-sharing amounts like copays, coinsurance, and deductibles, if applicable,” Brown said.
