Cumberland Township supervisors recently addressed stormwater concerns at 960 Barlow-Greenmount Road.
Supervisors set conditions for the release of funds held by the township to ensure completion and proper operation of stormwater infrastructure at the Keystone Service Systems (KSS) group home site.
Before the township releases $115,850, the owner should deal with a sagging aboveground stormwater distribution line, make sure existing infrastructure and as-built plans coincide, replace boxwood plantings with rhododendrons required by ordinance, and replace dead trees, said township engineer Tim Knoebel of KPI Technology.
Supervisors voted 5-0 to make the funds’ release conditional on compliance with Knoebel’s recommendations.
The decision came after next-door neighbors voiced their longstanding concerns about the site.
Brian Fitzgerald claimed he has lost topsoil and about 20 trees and has spent more than $12,000 because of runoff onto his land over the last eight years.
“I’m almost at my wit’s end,” he said.
Nita Gross gave supervisors photos she said showed dead trees and other dead vegetation on the site.
John Luciani of First Capital Engineering, representing the property, said trees will be replaced and KSS “has jumped through a lot of hoops” over the years, including trucking water to the site to conduct a pump test.
In response, supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg charged that “so much still” remains to be done and urged “a good-faith effort.”
Knoebel advised against partial release of the funds to recognize work already done, claiming an “incentive needs to be there to get things finished.”
If the site were to change hands, a stormwater management agreement now in place with the township would remain in effect for the new owner, Knoebel said.
Waybright honored
Also, supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of an easement to preserve some 71 acres at the Waybright farm on Mason Dixon Road. The site is owned by Beatrice Waybright, whose husband David Waybright was a township supervisor prior to his death.
The purchase is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of the founders of local agricultural land preservation efforts, township attorney Sam Wiser said.
The purchase is deeply “meaningful” to many people, Adams County Office of Planning and Development (ACOPD)Rural Resources Manager Ellen Dayhoff said.
For the $214,200 purchase, 72 percent of funding is coming from the state, 10 percent from Adams County, and 14 percent from the township, Dayhoff said.
In other business:
• “A devastating shortage of affordable housing” is worsening in Adams County, hitting seniors hardest and making it impossible for many workers to live here, said Cumberland resident Leon Reed. With much of the county’s residential development occurring in the township, “none of it affordable,” Reed urged supervisors to find a way to increase construction of affordable housing.
• Local residents Anne Roden, Derek Roden, and Joshua Kinard asked supervisors to help fund renovation of the skating facility at the Gettysburg Recreation Park to alleviate unsafe conditions. Efforts to gain grants and raise funds are already under way, and they have reached out to the Borough of Gettysburg and Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA), they said. GARA, a partnership of the borough and the township, manages the borough-owned park off Long Lane.
• Using public donations, supervisors voted 5-0 to purchase a portable electronic display that shows drivers their speed. The $6,865 unit will encourage drivers to slow down and collect data to help determine where and when speeding patrols will be most effective, township Police Chief Matt Trostel said. State law does not permit such data to be used in writing tickets.
• Trostel said he is also seeking donations to purchase heavy protective vests to supplement body armor worn daily. Each vehicle is equipped with a vest to be used if a situation requires it, but issuing one to each officer would be preferable, he said.
• Supervisors were unanimous in banning vehicle traffic and parking on a short stretch of Natural Dam Road between Ridge Road and the site of a bridge that was removed years ago and not replaced.
