The Bermudian Springs School Board adopted the 2023-24 budget Tuesday with a 3% tax increase.
The budget included $35.4 million in expenditures and $33.8 million in revenue, officials said.
Last month, the school board adopted a preliminary budget including a tax increase meeting the Act 1 index of 5.6%.
The first part of the budget motion Tuesday passed in a 6-3 vote with school board members Travis Mathna, Jennifer Goldhahn, and Ruth Griffie in the minority. The second part levying the taxes was approved in a 7-2 vote with Goldhahn and Griffie opposed.
School board member Corey Trostle attempted to move the first two options for a vote but failed due to lack of a second each time. The first option included a 5% tax increase, while the second had a 4% tax increase.
The 3% tax increase ranges from $4.83 to $6.33 monthly increases for property owners, depending upon the average property value in the municipality in which the taxpayer resides, officials said.
Bermudian includes East Berlin and York Springs boroughs, and Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore and Reading townships, where average property values vary.
While there was no discussion on the budget Tuesday, board members narrowed down nine options to four at their caucus meeting the night before. The nine options included no tax increase, plus hikes of 0.5%, 1%, 2%, 2.8%, 3%, 4%, 5%, and 5.6%.
School board members opted to keep 2.8%, 3%, 4%, and 5% for potential tax increase options.
The additional tax revenue ranged from zero to $757,109 based on the options presented to the board. The 3% tax increase will generate $405,001 in additional revenue, according to officials.
In comparing past budget decisions, school board President Michael Wool noted the current board would be facing “tough decisions” if others didn’t plan the way they did.
“There would be programs cut,” Wool said.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said the district has “absorbed 18 positions” within the past decade.
The 2023-24 budget includes $19.4 million in local revenue, $13.6 million in state funds, and $766,069 in federal monies.
Bermudian Springs Business Manager Justin Peart said roughly 60% of the budget is locally funded with 38% from the state and the remaining 2% from federal sources.
In expenses, more than 65% of the budget is personnel and benefits, according to Peart.
“We said that all along the people here make Bermudian Springs what it is,” Peart said.
Peart last month said most of the budget is non-discretionary, meaning the district is required to fund those items.
Items falling in the non-discretionary category are salaries and benefits, student placements, charter/cyber charter tuition, transportation, insurance payments, and debt service payments, totaling 90.94% of the overall general fund, according to Peart.
“That leaves roughly 9% of the overall general fund budget in the discretionary category,” Peart previously said.
