Occupants safely escaped a burning house Tuesday afternoon beside U.S. Route 15 on Sachs Road about 2.5 miles south of Gettysburg.
Dalton Duff, 19, alerted family members after a smoke alarm sounded and he saw smoke in the kitchen, and then, through a glass door, saw flames on the Cumberland Township home’s porch.
Duff said he was had no idea how the fire started, since he had been outside about 30 minutes before and had seen nothing unusual.
“I was confused” when he saw flames, he said.
Duff, his sister, and his sister’s daughter and fiancé left the house, and a passer-by called 911, he said.
Resident James Ellis, who wasn’t at home when the blaze began, said at the scene that one of the family’s dogs was accounted for. However, he said, but four cats and two other dogs were still missing about an hour after authorities were dispatched.
The porch on the west side of the house was “engulfed” in quickly spreading flames that reached higher than the roof when Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs and Sgt. Matt Trostel arrived, the former said.
The volume of smoke visible as they traveled to the scene prompted the officers to advise county dispatchers to send multiple fire companies, Boehs said.
A column of dark smoke rising into the clear sky was visible from Gettysburg. The fire was on the northern side of Sachs a short distance southeast of Route 15 and was plainly visible to passing traffic. Smoke drifted across the highway.
Numerous fire companies and other personnel were dispatched to 430 Sachs Road at 2:09 p.m.
Barlow Fire Chief Eric Hubbard was in command. Among companies on the scene were Gettysburg, United Hook and Ladder, Greenmount, Alpha and, from Maryland, Taneytown, Vigilant, and Harney.
