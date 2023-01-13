Chosen for exhibit

Rose Guillemette’s painting, “The Dream of Traveling,” was chosen for the 2023 National Art Honor Society and National Junior Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition. (Submitted Photo)

A Bermudian Springs High School senior was among 127 students from across the nation whose artwork was selected for a virtual exhibit opening Jan. 23.

Rose Guillemette’s painting, “The Dream of Traveling,” was one of 2,410 submissions entered in the 2023 National Art Honor Society (NAHS) and National Junior Art Honor Society (NJAHS) Juried Exhibition. Jurors included representatives from 14 colleges throughout the nation.

