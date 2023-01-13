A Bermudian Springs High School senior was among 127 students from across the nation whose artwork was selected for a virtual exhibit opening Jan. 23.
Rose Guillemette’s painting, “The Dream of Traveling,” was one of 2,410 submissions entered in the 2023 National Art Honor Society (NAHS) and National Junior Art Honor Society (NJAHS) Juried Exhibition. Jurors included representatives from 14 colleges throughout the nation.
In her artist statement for the piece, Guillemette describes always having her “place in the world” with “every new adventure, every concert, hike, and bike ride.”
“My illustration is a mixture of different places that I have been, flowing together like an image from a dream,” Guillemette said.
Guillemette said she has her hiking trail spot with family exploring a ravine in Massachusetts near the edge of a lake where she grew up.
Train tracks serve as a guide for Guillemette, taking her along trees and rocks she has walked about 10,000 times, she said.
The painting also touched on her seat in New York City, where she sat at a band’s performance, she said.
“All of it, all of the places that I have been, comes together to show the place that I call home, adventure,” added Guillemette.
Out of all her projects, Guillemette said her submission was her “most personal and detailed work that I had done.”
Her painting used multiple mediums, including watercolor, colored pencil, chalk pastel and ink. While Guillemette does not have a favorite medium to use, she said she is most comfortable working with acrylic paint. Outside of class, Guillemette also enjoys working with digital art.
Guillemette is a four-year art student, serves as vice president of the high school’s chapter of NAHS, and is active in the music department.
She said she was surprised when she learned her painting was chosen for the exhibit.
“It has been a true honor to be selected for this exhibition,” she said. “I feel worthy as an artist and that my efforts to improve and hone my skills have been worth every ounce of energy, I have put into it.”
Guillemette plans to pursue art in college with hopes of going into game design and using “those skills to possibly work with companies like Lucasfilm,” she said. Lucasfilm was founded by filmmaker George Lucas, of “Star Wars” fame, in 1971, according to its website.
Her painting, “The Dream of Traveling,” is also on display at the Adams County Arts Council through January as part of Bermudian Springs High School’s exhibit, “Emerging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.