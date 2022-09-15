A small granite marker sitting along the Orrtanna Road, about a quarter mile south of Cashtown, offers a grim reminder of a tragedy there 70 years ago on this date.
What really happened that night yet remains a mystery.
While walking home on the east side of the road in the early morning hours of Monday, September 15, 1952, 17-year-old John Elwood Chapman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Ivan Shultz, a truck driver employed by Rice, Trew and Rice, Biglerville, was on his way to work about 4:45 a.m. when he discovered Chapman’s body lying along the road, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
According to the archives, Schultz drove to Cashtown and returned to the site with Donald Sites, a Cashtown resident then called state police. Dr. C.G. Crist, Adams County coroner at the time, was notified. Chapman had suffered a compound fracture of the skull and a fractured hip.
Chapman’s body was found on the west side of the road, between 50 and 100 feet, from the spot where he was believed to have been struck while walking on the east side of the road. One shoe was found in a ditch about 12 feet from the body.
In an interview in 1992, with the late Dean Chapman, John’s youngest brother, Dean remembered the John as a subdued young man, with tousled red hair and deep blue eyes. Dean was only 7 years old when his brother was killed, but said he could remember that day vividly. It was a foggy, misty morning when Dean heard his parents’ voices coming from the kitchen. A nearby resident had gone to Effie and Curtis Chapman’s Orrtanna home, bearing the bad news that their son’s body had been found along the road.
Dean remembered his father and “Johnny” didn’t “hit it off well.” They argued a lot, and on occasion, his father would “kick” John out of the house.
It was after scenes such as this John would spend his time with an elderly man, Robert C. Mackley of New Oxford.
Mackley was a quiet, generous man who perhaps saw some good in the rebellious, unwanted teenager. Mackley offered John work on his farm and a place to stay during the weekends and summer.
State police had few clues to go on in their search for the hit-and-run driver.
Their efforts focused on finding someone who frequently traveled the road between Fairfield and Cashtown, or “other points” which would call for travel over that section of road.
One person was suspected and given a lie detector test but was exonerated. Several other people were investigated; with no results, the case was closed.
Mackley took John’s death extremely hard. In May 1953, Mackley had a granite marker placed on the spot where John had been killed.
A porcelain picture of Chapman was placed on the marker. Shortly after the picture was placed, it was chipped away by vandals.
The marker reads “John Elwood Chapman. Killed on this spot, September 15, 1952, 17 years old.”
Mackley died in 1957 at the age of 77. According to his will, a trust fund was to be set up in John Chapman’s memory. The will read “in memory of my young friend, John Elwood Chapman.” The income from that fund was to be paid annually to a student at the Franklin Township Elementary School in Cashtown. The John Elwood Chapman Award was presented each year to a sixth grade student who had the highest grades during the student’s final two school years.
On the first anniversary of John’s death, Sept. 15, 1953, Mackley placed the following memoriam in the Gettysburg Times:
In memory of John Elwood Chapman, who died one year ago this date:
He has gone away
I cannot say, and I will not say
That he is dead — he is just away;
With a cheery smile and a wave of his hand.
He has wondered into an unknown land.
And left us dreaming how very fair
It need must be-since he lingers there.
And you, O you, who the wildest yearn
For the old-time step and the glad return.
Think of him faring on, as dear,
In the love of there, as the love of here:
Think of him, still as the same, I say he is
Not dead- he has just gone away.
by his friend, Robert C. Mackley.
