New bike station
Showing the new bicycle maintenance station at the Gettysburg Recreation Park are, from left, Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) Board members Sarah Kipp, Steve Neibler, and Max Bramel, and Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority Executive Director Erin Peddigree. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A free bicycle maintenance station is available for public use at the Gettysburg Recreation Park.

The station, equipped with a tire pump and numerous tools such as wrenches and screwdrivers, was installed about two months ago, said Steve Neibler, Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) board member.

 

