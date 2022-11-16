A free bicycle maintenance station is available for public use at the Gettysburg Recreation Park.
The station, equipped with a tire pump and numerous tools such as wrenches and screwdrivers, was installed about two months ago, said Steve Neibler, Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) board member.
“It’s got about everything you need to do basic bike maintenance,” he said.
The station incorporates a stand that supports a bike while it is under repair, which “really facilitates the work,” HABPI Treasurer Max Bramel said.
HAPBI had planned to buy the station, valued at more than $1,500, but Wisconsin-based manufacturer SARIS agreed to donate it instead, Neibler said.
A concrete foundation cost about $400 and was funded by HAPBI, he said.
Installation was by Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) maintenance employee Steve Williams and Gettysburg Borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh, Neibler said.
“It was a real community effort,” he said.
The station is on the park’s Biser Fitness Trail and Walking Path. It stands near the wooden bridge to the park’s Weinbrenner parking area off South Howard Avenue.
Park use has exploded since the pandemic, GARA Executive Director Erin Peddigree said.
“We’ve seen a lot more bike riders,” she said.
GARA is a joint venture of the borough and Cumberland Township. It manages the borough-owned park.
