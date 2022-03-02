The Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center, donated $5,000 to Gettysburg’s Memorial Day Parade Committee Tuesday, according to an alliance release.
The committee had put out a call for donations to keep the parade marching.
“We are pleased to support something so important to our community and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Dru Anne Neil, Nature Alliance president. “As an organization that participates in many town events and with a staff of experienced event planners, we understand the rising costs of large-scale events—security alone has increased just in the past few years, as multiple jurisdictions must be involved. We want to help reduce the burden on the committee and the Borough of Gettysburg and make sure this important parade can continue.”
With its donation, the Nature Alliance hopes to inspire others to donate to the committee to make sure the parade can continue not only this year but also in subsequent years, according to the release.
“We would like to challenge folks to match our donation, to help set a precedent of understanding that if we want events to continue, we all have to come together and support each other,” said Neil. “We simply cannot, any longer, expect one organization to foot the entire bill for large, free to-the-public events.”
Main Street Gettysburg has been instrumental in issuing the call for donations to the annual parade.
“This is a great example of a community coming together to support something it feels is important,” said Jill Sellers, president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. “I’m pleased that this contribution will help the parade this year, and I’m confident that we can count on others to step forward to make sure the parade is viable now and in the future.”
About Gettysburg Nature Alliance/Gettysburg Heritage Center
The nonprofit Gettysburg Nature Alliance educates about and preserves Gettysburg’s habitat and heritage; it operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave. and is completing an educational “learning barn” near historic Sachs Bridge, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.GettysburgNature.org and www.GettysburgMuseum.com.
