Mayor views mural designs
Nicaraguan artists Marlon Moreno, left, and Allan Munoz flank Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing Monday at borough hall as they display sketches for murals on a shed at Gettysburg College’s Painted Turtle Farm community garden. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Artists from Gettysburg’s sister city, León, Nicaragua, are creating murals at Gettysburg College.

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing met Monday at the borough hall with Nicaraguan artists Allan Munoz and Marlon Moreno. They displayed sketches of murals planned on walls of a shed at the on-campus Painted Turtle Farm community garden.

 

