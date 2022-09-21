Artists from Gettysburg’s sister city, León, Nicaragua, are creating murals at Gettysburg College.
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing met Monday at the borough hall with Nicaraguan artists Allan Munoz and Marlon Moreno. They displayed sketches of murals planned on walls of a shed at the on-campus Painted Turtle Farm community garden.
The sketches combine an Adams County apple and silhouettes of college buildings with imagery reminiscent of Mexico, homeland of many local families who grow produce at Painted Turtle, said Moreno.
The goal is to reflect the “family” feeling that has grown between the sister-city communities through Project Gettysburg-Leon (PGL) programs, said Moreno, who has visited Gettysburg many times.
PGL is a nonprofit organization that has linked the two municipalities since the 1980s.
The mural project “is a way we can support our friendships” throughout the Gettysburg and Adams County community, Moreno said.
Strengthening the connection between the communities is the art’s most important aspect, Munoz said.
A goal for the future is to paint a mural on a large wall in a more visible location in Gettysburg, Moreno said.
The artists have been looking at potential sites and have met with the Adams County Arts Council during their current visit, which will run until the end of this month, said PGL In-Country Coordinator Greg Bowles, who resides in Nicaragua but is with the artists in Gettysburg.
Plans call for the artists to create a temporary “sawdust carpet” during the annual Salsa on the Square event, which is planned in Gettysburg Sept. 30, 5:30-11 p.m. The event will celebrate 38 years of Gettysburg’s sister city relationship with León.
The temporary work is to reflect a Nicaraguan Easter tradition in which dyed sawdust and other natural materials are arranged to create an ornate temporary “carpet” that is destroyed at the end of the event, Bowles said. In Nicaragua, the artwork’s end comes when a religious procession passes over it, but during Salsa on the Square, it may be the feet of children that scatter the materials before they are removed, he said.
Gettysburg and León, which is Nicaragua’s second-largest city, became sister cities in 1990, according to the borough’s website, www.gettysburgpa.gov.
Painted Turtle, near the observatory, was founded in the 2005-2006 academic year. Since March 2013, it has been “a community garden and training center to meet the growing interest and need for food justice in Adams County,” according to the college’s website.
It is also certified naturally grown. By 2019, the garden hosted 30 plots for immigrant families, a 25-member community supported agriculture program and a high tunnel to extend the growing season, according to the website.
