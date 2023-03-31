To facilitate hiring of police officers, the Gettysburg Borough Council Monday approved changes to its civil service rules and regulations.
Voting unanimously during a special meeting, council members made it possible for people to become borough employees while they are still completing police academy training.
The council’s action makes clear that people hired as “cadets” will not be members of the union representing borough police officers until they attain state certification and are sworn in as officers.
With municipalities across the nation struggling to hire officers, it makes sense to take steps to “entice folks to enter the profession,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The change will also remove a barrier to entering the academy and thereby likely diversify the candidate pool, he said.
The borough is accepting applications for entry-level patrol officer positions until April 28. Information is available on the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov. Click the Police tab on the homepage, then the Recruitment tab in the list on the left side of the Police/Public Safety page. Information is also available from borough Human Resources Coordinator Kara Riethmaier who may be contacted at 717-334-1160 ext. 248.
One-way alley?
Council members also continued discussion of potentially making Racehorse Alley one-way as part of a grant-funded plan to improve both drainage and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. The topic has been discussed for months, with more months of discussion expected.
Issues center narrowness of the alleys right-of-way. Two vehicles cannot pass without moving onto private property.
Various options have been discussed, including making the alley one-way either eastbound or westbound between Chambersburg and North Washington streets. Another proposal is to make the alley one-way eastward from Chambersburg to Franklin Street and westward from Washington to Franklin, funneling all traffic to Franklin.
A new option entered the mix Monday, when borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said a member of the public suggested to him leaving the alley two-way, but banning left turns from the alley onto busy North Washington Street.
Rezoning
Also Monday, the council conducted a public hearing on a proposal to change the zoning of 49 properties from tourist-commercial to residential. The sites are predominantly on Johns and Highlands avenues in the Colt Park area.
The borough planning commission favors the change “to protect the existing residential neighborhood from encroachment of commercial uses,” said its chair.
Resident Brandon Stone said the change would forestall short-term rental uses that reduce the local residential housing stock and thus its affordability. He also said “transient travelers” often cause noise, traffic, and other issues in residential neighborhoods.
There were no other speakers. The council did not vote on the matter.
Murals
In addition, the council heard a presentation about the value of murals in creating vibrant neighborhoods and enticing visitors.
Adams County Arts Council Executive Director Lisa Cadigan and Gettysburg College Center for Public Service Director Jeff Rioux said they hoped to “start a conversation” about how to facilitate and encourage the painting of murals on walls around town.
Council member Patricia Lawson said murals already exist in the borough, and as a Philadelphia native, she has seen the positive effects of murals.
Any murals would have to comply with regulations regarding historic buildings, council President Wesley Heyser said.
Jim Hale may be contacted at jhale@gettysburgtimes.com.
