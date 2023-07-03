Cumberland Township supervisors split 3-2 Tuesday to reject a plan for 60 duplexes which has been pending for several years.
At issue was the Musket Ridge proposal, which would place 120 units on 37.3 acres between Kinsey Drive and Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30).
A deadline for action has been extended many times, and there was “a long lapse” in consideration of the project when the site’s ownership changed, said township engineer Tim Knoebel of KPI Technology.
Supervisor Christine Biggins moved to deny the plan on grounds it did not comply with concerns set forth in written comments by KPI dated May 11.
A change in ownership should result in a new plan, especially when “so much has changed” in the township since the plan was first submitted, said supervisor Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg, who seconded the motion.
Jeffrey Brauning also voted to reject the plan. Shaun Phiel and Steve Toddes voted in the minority.
By virtue of its original filing date, the rejected plan would have moved forward under the version of the zoning ordinance then in effect rather than current regulations, said township attorney Sam Wiser of the Salzmann Hughes firm.
According to minutes of the township planning commission’s April 13 meeting, Musket Ridge’s engineer Bob Sharrah, “explained that this plan was first submitted 10 plus years ago. When the plan was first submitted, the main access was off Kinsey Drive and wasn’t well received. He explained that they have changed the plan to have the main access go through the existing Lincoln Estates, off Route 30, with an emergency connection to Kinsey Drive and a roadway connection to the Shaw Property.”
Wiser and commission Chair Steve Tallman expressed concerns about road design, according to the minutes.
According to minutes of the May 11 planning commission meeting, Wiser told Sharrah “that this is a challenging site with challenging access issues. A traffic study needs to be updated and a lot of work needs to be done with the plan. Wiser stated that he felt a lot needed to be addressed before there was further discussion on the plan.”
In other business, a beaver dam has been interfering with the operation of a culvert on Knight Road, Superintendent of Roads Chris Walter said.
Unsuccessful attempts to get rid of the persistent animal, including dislodging its dam, have been going on for a month, Walter said.
He said he reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance in relocating the animal, and a game warden has expressed willingness to help.
