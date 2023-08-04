Biglerville Borough Council members voted unanimously Monday to advertise a proposed ordinance amendment banning indoor furniture from porches.
The proposal would prohibit indoor recliners, sofas, and the like from being used outdoors, such as on residential porches, said Sandi Vazquez, former borough secretary.
The proposed amendment will be advertised in the Gettysburg Times, but first must be approved by the borough’s solicitor, said Melinda Elnaggar, ordinance chair for the borough.
It’s important to preserve the well-being of the community, Elnaggar said.
“The goal of this ordinance is to maintain the safety and beauty of our community for its residents and visitors,” she said.
Council is likely to vote on whether to pass the amendment at September’s borough meeting, said Mayor Phil Wagner.
The issue of indoor furniture on outside porches was brought up in July’s meeting.
“The inside furniture on porches isn’t a big issue,” said Borough Council President Neil Ecker. “From time to time, I’ve seen it around town but I only brought it up because we don’t have any ordinance related to this if it becomes an issue.”
Biglerville Borough Council has discussed couches on people’s porches over the years.
