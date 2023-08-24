Bermudian Springs School District Business Manager Justin Peart recently warned the board “to be mindful” of not depleting the district’s capital reserve fund.
Peart recently told board members the capital reserve fund budget has not been hit “hard” until this year when $250,000 is being allocated for the locker room project, which is also known as a fieldhouse.
The school board approved the 2023-24 capital reserve fund budget at its Aug. 8 meeting.
The capital reserve fund is used to cover unexpected expenses or repairs, according to Peart.
In 2026-27, the capital reserve fund is anticipated to drop to $264,971, “which when we are talking about unexpected, big-ticket items, that’s pretty much zero,” said Peart.
“We have to be mindful. We don’t want to deplete it too far,” Peart said, noting the money would then come from the general fund.
The fund’s July 1 balance of $826,471 for this year is expected to have a $547,671 balance by June 30, 2024, according to budget documents. In 2024-25, the fund then drops to $453,671 by June 30, 2025 and then to $359,471 in the following year, according to the documents.
The subsequent years show $75,000 budgeted for major building repairs and equipment, while this year shows $260,000.
The 2023-24 capital reserve fund budget showed a total of $283,000 in expenditures and $4,200 in revenue.
Last July, the school board approved demolition of the former middle school building and construction of a new field house, with an estimated price tag of around $4 million.
The project’s scope initially included a partial demolition of the old middle school building with renovations to the existing team rooms, in addition to keeping the gymnasium and auxiliary gym, officials said.
But with the bids coming back higher than anticipated, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates redesigned the project to bring it within the district’s $3.2 million budget, according to officials.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates proposed completely demolishing the school building and constructing a 5,000-square-foot block building as the fieldhouse, which includes lockers, team rooms, an officials’ room, and bathrooms, officials said.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said they are on “punch-list items now” for the locker room facility.
Hotchkiss said they are at the point of figuring out the furniture, noting they saved items from the former middle school.
While some teams have been using the locker rooms, the district does not have a home contest for the first two weeks of school, according to Hotchkiss.
“The lockers are really nice,” Hotchkiss said, describing them as a hard plastic, recycled material.
The school board also approved the 2023-24 cafeteria fund budget, which showed $1.4 million in expenditures and $1.3 million in revenue, according to budget documents.
Breakfast will be offered at no cost to all students, and lunch should be free for students who are enrolled in the free or reduced-price lunch programs, which is all funded through the state budget, Peart said.
The state utilizes an electronic application process for the program, according to Peart, who indicated the district is capturing more electronically than in the past.
The district has communicated with families by phone and email in English and Spanish to ensure they sign up, Peart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.