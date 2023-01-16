Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) is still exploring options for addressing concerns about some books on library shelves.
Last fall, parents and community members spoke for and against removal of particular books.
When the GASD Policy Committee met in November, officials discussed an “an opt in to opt out” process used by the Littlestown Area School District (LASD). For those who opt in under LASD’s process, students would be required to obtain parental approval before checking out books on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most-challenged list.
On Tuesday, the GASD Policy Committee learned more about resources currently available in the libraries.
Committee members also heard that current technology does not allow library staff “to cherry-pick certain titles,” according to Vickie Saltzer, librarian at Gettysburg Area High School and district instructional media specialist.
Based on the district’s present technology, Saltzer shared an “opt-out of library material form” that would allow parents and guardians to prohibit a student from checking out any materials in the library.
“It had to be all or nothing from a technology standpoint,” Saltzer said.
School board member Al Moyer said he does not think opting out of all library materials “is personally reasonable.” While “control is one thing,” Moyer viewed opting out of all materials as punishing students.
“This crossed a line here,” he said.
Moyer said he was going to check what other schools are doing.
If GASD followed LASD’s process, GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said GASD would keep the books in the libraries but still give parents the opportunity “to override access.”
LASD’s process went into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year after being announced in June, according to Gettysburg Times archives. LASD Superintendent Chris Bigger previously said the new process applies only to library resources, not the curriculum.
Research indicates the percentage of students who participate in the opt-out is not large, Perrin said.
“It might be a matter of finding what’s the sweet spot,” Perrin said.
Identifying the 100 ALA most challenged books would add to a cataloguing backlog already faced by librarians, and would do so for potentially as few as one or two students, Saltzer said.
In November, GASD parent Sharon Birch spoke at a school board meeting saying she believes there is an effort “to keep books with LGBTQ content out of school libraries.”
During an October school board meeting, Gettysburg resident Carolyn Jenkins raised concerns about “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want to introduce allegedly “pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” includes a series of personal essays by Johnson, an LGBTQIA+ activist who claims to be a journalist, exploring “his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia,” according to goodreads.com.
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom reported “All Boys Aren’t Blue” was among the “top 10 most challenged books of 2021” for LGBTQIA+ content and “it was considered to be sexually explicit,” according to ALA.org.
School board member Michelle Smyers, who formally challenged the book through the district, previously said “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is available to students as an audiobook or e-book. The book is not part of the curriculum, but an option for students to self-select to read, according to Smyers.
Smyers said she challenged the book in September, charging that “it is relatively pornographic.”
The reconsideration committee denied the challenge in an 8-1 vote, according to Smyers. While Smyers could appeal the committee’s decision, she said the issue went before the policy committee.
