The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will celebrate the exhibitions of Marti Yeager and Arlyn Pettingell with an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The reception is free and open to the public, according to an ACAC release. Due to an increase in COVID 19 cases, and the effort to maintain safety, ACAC requests masks be worn, the release reads.
