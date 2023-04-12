The National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning that wildfire conditions are “critical” in Adams and other central Pennsylvania counties.
The National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning that wildfire conditions are “critical” in Adams and other central Pennsylvania counties.
“These are the worst conditions we’ve had in years,” Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said Wednesday.
“Rapid wildfire growth and spread” are “expected” due to “low relative humidity and dry fuels” as well as a forecast of strong winds, according to the warning issued Wednesday at 11:34 a.m.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended” and “any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain,” according to the warning.
Rain forecast this weekend will not amount to the “inches” needed to end the danger, even though the warning was set to expire Tuesday evening, he said.
“Adams County and the surrounding counties are under a high fire danger warning today,” the Adams County Department of Emergency Services Facebook post read.
It recommended no open burning “be conducted during a high fire danger warnings. It doesn’t take much for a controlled burn to get out of control,” the post read.
Wildfires have been keeping local volunteers busy in recent days.
For example, Fairfield and other Adams companies were on the scene of a mountain fire near Blue Ridge Summit for nearly eight hours Tuesday. Jacobs said the blaze consumed 10.5 acres.
