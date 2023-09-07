Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting.
“The narrative got rewritten” about the high school girls’ tennis head coach, GASD Board President Kenneth Hassinger said
“Maybe that is partly the school board’s fault, maybe it’s administration, or maybe it’s just where we are at as a society from the national level down to the local level,” Hassinger said Tuesday night during the meeting. “How it ever got to this point is beyond me, but we are here.”
There was inaccurate information spread, noting it was not a transgender issue and the school board does care about the students, he said.
While Hassinger did not elaborate on how the misinformation was spread, community members alleged school board member Michelle Smyers has spoken out publicly on what other board members have only revealed to be a personnel matter regarding the tennis coach, including on a podcast hosted by the national Moms for Liberty organization.
The description of the Joyful Warriors Podcast notes the discussion about “a recent controversy” in Smyers’ school district, “where a trans tennis coach” allegedly “had inappropriate conduct with the girls in their locker rooms,” according to the YouTube page.
Coach Sasha Yates previously said she identifies as a transwoman.
In a 6-2 vote, the school board renewed David “Sasha” Yates’ contract Tuesday as the high school girls’ tennis head coach. Smyers and school board member Ryan Morris were in the minority; board member Timon Linn had a medical emergency prior to the meeting preventing his attendance.
Following the vote, the room erupted in applause with a standing ovation facing Yates, who was in attendance in the middle school auditorium.
“I am obviously extremely delighted with board’s decision to renew my contract as the head tennis coach for the new academic year. I have been very moved by the outpouring of support that I have received following the previous meetings where my contract was not automatically renewed,” Yates said in a statement.
At two prior meetings last month, the board failed to take action to renew Yates’ contract.
“It all really comes down to the board taking into consideration all the information that was available to us,” Hassinger said. “While I can’t speak about other board members voting a certain way, for me, it came down to the information that was available to us.”
Some community members previously alleged Yates changed in the girls’ locker room last fall and used a female student restroom in April.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the manner portrayed. She said she was changing her “top in a secluded area away from others.”
With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, as she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials.”
Hassinger said the concern was allegedly about students who felt uncomfortable with what Yates has already acknowledged.
“I believe the district is a safe place,” Hassinger said. “I believe this concern has been addressed.”
GASD does not have a policy regarding district employees using student restrooms and locker rooms, officials said.
Hassinger indicated “the board will evaluate and look at our policies as we move forward.”
School Board Vice President Mike Dickerson and Smyers also spoke out prior to the vote.
Dickerson noted the inaccurate information going around from hundreds of emails to the comments on social media.
“We need to remember that as a society it is not helpful to paint with a broad brush and make assumptions when you don’t have all the facts and you don’t have all the details,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said those in the audience were not up there “deciding someone’s fate and employment.”
“It is up to us to do our due diligence and make sure whatever decision we make is based on fact, not emotions, not hearsay, none of those things,” Dickerson said.
Smyers said she’s not “a schoolyard bully,” “anti-LGBTQ,” “a transphobe,” “a homophobe,” “a fascist,” or “anti-public school.”
Public schools are diverse with everyone included, Smyers claimed.
“While I personally do not believe in chemically castrating or surgically mutilating a child to affirm their gender they want to be, I will support those same children. Never once have I ever discriminated against a child here because they are children and they need our support, our care, and our guidance,” Smyers said.
Smyers said her opinions are her own, and she’s entitled to them under the First Amendment, just like others can have their views.
“I will fight for your First Amendment right from here until eternity,” Smyers said. “I have always voted with my conscience, based on my morals, values, and ethics, and I will continue to do so.”
More than 30 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, including players from the tennis teams, parents, and community members.
School board member Al Moyer initially voted against Yates’ contract renewal at the Aug. 7 meeting, which ended in a deadlock. On Tuesday, Moyer voted to retain Yates.
“It wasn’t based on any remarks from this meeting or the last meeting,” Moyer said after the meeting. “It was based upon facts and legal counsel.”
Morris declined to comment after the meeting about his previous vote in opposition to renewing Yates’ contract.
During the meeting, the school board also approved GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston’s resignation, which is effective Sept. 29.
