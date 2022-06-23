The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) is temporarily closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials.
There are approximately 20 positive cases spread among three housing units at the prison, according to ACACC Warden Katy Hileman.
Located at 45 Major Bell Lane, one of the units is expected to be removed from quarantine on Thursday.
Another unit is expected to be “removed from quarantine as early as next week,” Hileman said.
“Currently, we are experiencing asymptomatic cases that create difficulties with identifying and effectively quarantining individuals and/or housing units,” Hileman said. “However, we are confident that we will be able to prevent additional spread. At this time, there are no inmates who are seriously ill and/or requiring treatment outside of the correctional complex.”
The ACCAC does not have a “hard re-opening date” to the public, but it could be at least mid-July “until we remove the last affected unit from quarantine status,” Hileman said.
“It is dependent upon how quickly and successfully we are able to eradicate the virus from the units and prevent any additional spread,” Hileman said.
The Central Booking Center, located in the ACACC, is not impacted, and will continue to accept new commitments to the prison, said Hileman.
“Our quarantine and isolation protocols have not changed and are not impacted by COVID elsewhere in the facility,” Hileman said.
Programming at the ACACC has continued like it did throughout the pandemic and is led by the prison’s treatment staff, according to Hileman. The programming is held in small groups within each unit, instead of larger groups in classrooms or the library, she said.
“The housing units with active COVID cases are the only areas where programming is not currently occurring,” Hileman said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ACACC has seen fewer than 75 positive COVID-19 cases with the majority identified during commitments or initial quarantine, according to Hileman.
As a precaution and to prevent COVID-19 from entering the prison, Hileman said the ACACC remained closed to the public during most of the pandemic.
“We have only had two other incidents where a general population housing unit had active COVID positive cases, in December 2021 and January 2022,” Hileman said. “We were able to quickly eradicate and prevent additional spread from the two housing units that were affected at those times.”
According to WellSpan Health’s website, Adams County COVID-19 cases are decreasing, going from 14.84% to 12.39% over the past week, per WellSpan-administered tests. WellSpan reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Adams County on Tuesday, according to its website.
