More than 87% of people with disabilities who went through Project SEARCH have successfully obtained jobs since the Gettysburg program’s inception in 2015.
Hunter Murray, a super senior from Littlestown Area High School currently enrolled in the program, already has his future career path mapped out.
“I have two jobs in mind – one is construction and the other is truck driving,” Murray said. “I got my driver’s license three to four months ago.”
Murray has been working in the biomedical and housekeeping departments at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital through his time as an intern with Project SEARCH.
His favorite part of the job has been fixing and repairing hospital beds.
“Some of the pieces are broken, so I help fix them,” said Murray.
A nationally-recognized program, Project SEARCH is conducted through a Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU) 12 and WellSpan Health partnership, according to Nicolle LeGore, Project SEARCH teacher.
Other agencies involved include Conewago Valley, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, and the York Adams Mental Health-Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Program (MH-IDD), if eligible, LeGore said.
“These are the agencies that make up the team that supports the Project SEARCH program,” added LeGore.
Operating out of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital students between 18 and 21 years old gain on-the-job experience through the immersive program.
The high school transition program not only teaches job skills but also prepares the older students for real-world situations such as utilizing public transportation and learning dress codes.
The students are referred to as interns in the program, said LeGore.
“We’ve had 32 come through the program since 2015 and 28 of them have gained employment and stayed employed,” LeGore said.
Interns have completed more than 20,501 internship hours in Gettysburg since the program started, said LeGore.
In the 2021-22 school year, Project SEARCH reached a milestone with a 100% hire rate for all interns at both Gettysburg and York locations, LeGore said.
Project SEARCH has over 700 sites in 48 states in the United States and 10 countries, serving over 38,000 student interns, according to the program’s website.
Assigned in departments at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, interns work four to five hours a day, in addition to two hours of classroom instruction.
Gettysburg Hospital has six departments participating in Project SEARCH, including engineering, food services, housekeeping, biomedical, logistics, and transportation.
Harley Stroup, New Oxford High School super senior, and Joseph Mancuso, Gettysburg Area High School senior, are hoping to obtain employment.
Stroup, who is working in logistics, has learned how to stock different carts that go to a wide variety of places throughout the hospital from dialysis to maternity.
“I have enjoyed stocking and learning what each of the supplies are to stock each cart,” Stroup said.
In the future, Stroup said she hopes to work for WellSpan, particularly in logistics.
Working in the food services department, Mancuso has enjoyed expanding his cooking passion. From food preparation to sweeping and mopping, Mancuso said his favorite part of the job is “putting away the dishes.”
Mancuso noted how WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital sous chef David White has served as “an amazing mentor” in the food services department.
After Project SEARCH, Mancuso hopes to find employment at a pizza place.
“I am good at making pizza,” Mancuso said.
LeGore and Rose Wilson, skill trainer, believe Project SEARCH “builds a great work ethic in the interns,” LeGore said.
The best part for LeGore has been seeing the confidence interns gain from the hands-on learning experiences.
“They are building up stamina and confidence and empathy to work with other people,” LeGore said. “Those things are really important.”
Jessica Timcheck, work experience coordinator for the LIU 12, also assists with Project SEARCH.
“My piece is supporting students in the districts currently and getting the connections made,” Timcheck said.
Editor’s note: The reporter chose not to include the interns’ disabilities at their request.
