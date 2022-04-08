A special proclamation heralding the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD was issued during the Adams County commissioner’s meeting Wednesday.
Adam McClain, ACCD district manager, spoke about the emphasis behind the founding back in April 1947.
“On April 2, 1947, the Adams County commissioners made a declaration at the request of local farmers and county citizens to establish the Adams County Conservation District,” said McClain. “The first board of directors of the district included some well-known local residents whose names still resonate with county residents today including Clarence Waybright, Robert Lott, W. Clayton Jester, Joseph Klunk, John Peters, and County Commissioner George Taylor.”
McClain also thanked the current board of commissioners for their 100 percent support of the conservation district and the projects the ACCD staff have undertaken.
“We feel extremely fortunate to have the unyielding support of the county commissioners for the Adams County Conservation District. This board of commissioners has been incredible to work with and the support both financially and from a strategic standpoint has been second to none,” said McClain.
The conservation district and the staff are something of which all of Adams County can be proud, said Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
“The continued work and success of our conservation district is recognized throughout the state, and we should all take pride in what the ACCD has done in the past 75 year,” said Phiel.
The county conservation district has grown to meet additional local priorities including the PA Watershed Implementation Plan, Adams County Countywide Action Plan, and state and federal regulatory programs, but the conservation district’s mission is still to promote the voluntary conservation and good stewardship of Adams County’s natural resources, said McClain.
McClain passionately believes the success of the conservation district and its projects starts with the residents and landowners in Adams County.
“Our county farmers are incredible to work with and county landowners are true stewards of the land they own and really care for the environment and want to be part of our conservation efforts,” said McClain.
Native tree distribution
The ACCD working with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation – Keystone 10 million Tree Partnership and the Watershed Alliance of Adams County distributed 15,300 native trees and shrubs to county residents in 2021. According to McClain, the program is looking to expand to 20,000 trees and shrubs being given to county residents this year.
“The program is an incredible one for county conservation efforts and would not be possible without the support of partners and also many volunteers,” said McClain.
Completed projects
Working with an operating budget of $974,036 in 2021, other notable projects undertaken by the ACCD in the past year include:
· Performed 302 Erosion & Sediment inspections, reviewed 83 new Erosion & Sediment plans, and worked with the construction industry to gain 100% compliance.
· Collaborated with landowners to installed 15 acres of forest riparian buffers, 13 acres of lawn to meadow, 12 acres of lawn to forest, and two acres of upland forest.
· Worked with local municipalities to improve their Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Roads by installing: 1,400 feet of improved road surface; 1,067 tons driving surface aggregate; one stream crossing culvert replacement; 275 feet of storm sewer piping with two water quality inlets; and a one streambank stabilization project.
· Mosquito-borne Disease Program treated 70 larval sites and 133 catch basins.
· Collaborated with local farmers to install the following agricultural best management practices: 24 grass waterways totaling 12.4 acres; nine terraces totaling 6,200 feet; eight diversions totaling 4,600 feet; 10 water and sediment control basins; 11 underground outlet systems totaling 9,400 feet; 33 subsurface drainage systems totaling 45,000 feet; and 12 rock lined waterway outlets totaling 280 feet.
“If you look at the subsurface drainage and underground outlet numbers alone, that is over ten miles of cropland erosion that we assisted our local farmers in stabilizing in 2021. Many counties talk about conservation in feet, but here in Adams County our community can discuss conservation in miles. As an Adams County resident, I am immensely proud of that,” said McClain.
“It is a great testament to your staff that these conservation projects were accomplished during a time of a pandemic for the good and the future of Adams County,” said Phiel.
Several long-term members of the ACCD team were acknowledged during the proclamation ceremony. Brian Sneeringer, agricultural conservation technical supervisor, has been with the district or 30 years, and Rusty Ryan, resource conservationist, has been working with the district for 29 years.
“It is rare in the times we live in that we have long-term employees like Brian and Rusty staying with one organization for so long and that proves that they are dedicated to what they are doing and that the ACCD is a well-run organization,” said Commissioner Marty Qually.
County Commissioner Jim Martin, who currently serves on the ACCD Board of Directors, commended the ACCD staff for their work.
“The staff at ACCD take pride in their work and it is obvious that they care deeply about conservation of the land and resources of Adams County,” said Martin.
