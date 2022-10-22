With the season of giving fast approaching, it’s almost time for the annual tradition of helping local nonprofits.
The Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree, set for Thursday, Nov. 3, offers community members the opportunity to donate in a variety of ways to 90 participating organizations.
The goal of this year’s event is to reach 4,000 donors, according to Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer of the community foundation.
“The Giving Spree was envisioned as an event to engage and educate donors through interaction with Adams County nonprofit organizations,” Serpe said. “They can learn about giving and the impact.”
Individuals can participate in the Giving Spree by mail, online, or by making a person-to-person curbside donation from their vehicle between 1 and 5 p.m., on Nov. 3 at the Gettysburg Times, 1570 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, Serpe said.
Gifts along with the donation form are also accepted by mail to the Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Mailed contributions must arrive at the foundation by Nov. 3, Serpe said.
Community members have the option to participate virtually at ACCFGivingSpree.org on Nov. 3 between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., according to Serpe.
“There is no minimum gift to participate in the Giving Spree,” Serpe said. “We have folks who give $1 or a lot more than that.”
Donors can give by check, credit card by using the donation form, by transferring stock, making a qualified charitable distribution from their IRA, recommend a grant from a donor-advised fund at the community foundation or another institution, said Serpe.
“We are trying to encourage donors to increase gifts that help nonprofits meet their current need and build endowments for ongoing support,” Serpe said.
Additionally, community members can earmark their Giving Spree gift as a permanent endowment that will assist nonprofits year after year. The forever gift will be invested by the community foundation with 4.5 percent of the gift given each year to the nonprofit in the individual’s name, Serpe said.
There is also the opportunity to support all nonprofits at this year’s event with a gift to the “incentive match,” Serpe said.
Nonprofits receive a percentage of the “incentive match” based on the amount they bring in during the Giving Spree, according to Serpe.
Serpe noted individuals may also give to the community foundation by using code “04” and fill in the name of the fund on the form. This allows people to support an additional 150 scholarships and nonprofit endowments, if interested, Serpe said.
“Since the Giving Spree started, the community foundation has added 60 endowments designated for Adams County organizations,” Serpe said.
Presenting sponsors for the event include Sharon C. Magraw, John and Kim Phillips, and Cynthia and David Salisbury. Incentive Match Sponsors are J. William Warehime Foundation Fund, Thomas E. and Florence B. Metz Fund, Sharon C. Magraw, Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg-Adams, and Knouse Foods Fund.
The event sponsors include Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., Biggerstaff’s Catering, Brown Advisory, FirstEnergy Foundation, Kampstra Wealth Management, Kennie’s Markets, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Rice Fruit Company, and Truist.
The Gettysburg Times and Community Media of South Central PA are noted as media sponsors.
Last year’s Giving Spree brought in a record-breaking $3.1 million to be distributed among 94 local organizations, surpassing the prior year’s $2.14 million, Serpe said.
In comparison, Serpe said the Giving Spree brought in $1.27 million in 2019 and $733,000 in 2018. The first-ever event in 2011 raised $8,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations, Serpe said.
The average gift size for giving events in other areas included $40 per donor at a Lancaster event and $80 per donor in York, according to Serpe.
Last year, Serpe said the average gift in Adams County was $1,250 per donor at the Giving Spree.
“All the education the nonprofits are doing really creates this frenzy of giving on giving day,” Serpe said. “People want to give back and be involved.”
To be selected as a participating nonprofit for the Giving Spree, organizations needed to apply, have a presence in Adams County, and affirm the money raised in the county will stay here, said Serpe.
“We have a nonprofit community that is about supporting and caring for each other,” Serpe said. “That is part of the magic behind this Giving Spree.”
This marks the 12th year for the Giving Spree, according to Serpe.
“I’ve been doing this for 22 years,” Serpe said. “Each year, I become more inspired and more grateful than the year before.”
