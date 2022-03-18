Oxford Township Supervisors affirmed the township manager’s recommendation to offer electronic and online payment options for receiving funds, awarded two construction contracts, and discussed digitizing official documents at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Receiving electronic payments in the township office and the ability to make online payments would be a convenience for residents and builders, supervisors agreed at the recommendation of staff.
Darrin Catts, township manager, told supervisors “a physical terminal will be set up in the offices” to capture payments by residents and construction companies paying regular fees.
“We should have the credit card terminal for use in the office by early next week. The online payment option will follow very shortly after that,” said Catts.
A 10 percent convenience fee will be added in the payment process to cover online vendor costs, and the township staff will track usage for later evaluation.
Catts said “it will be much easier to upload a plot plan for a fence permit, the simpler things. If we do it this way, I can scan and send the placard for them to display” making the process more efficient.
“These are both new options we are offering to our residents. Up until now cash or check has been the only option,” he said.
Supervisor Frank Sneeringer said no vote on the issue was required since “this is a management matter.”
Supervisors voted 3-0 to award a contract for $91,690 to Kinsley Construction of York, Pa., to pave Kohler Mill, Poplar, and Red Hill roads this summer.
The work would include installing a fabric layer (permeable woven geotextile) and a 1.5-inch overlay, and “would begin after school lets out,” Catts said.
They also voted unanimously to engage JS Construction of Hanover, Pa., to remodel the flooring and install dry wall in the township office’s conference room and front office. The contract for the refreshed look is $20,004. Supervisors asked about disruption of the staff, but Catts said “we will make it work.”
Supervisor Harry McKean said JS Construction “did a real nice job the last time” on the township office foyer.
Catts discussed document management services that have been in contact with him about dealing with existing paper files in the township office. He said he fends off those “wanting to sell us a system for $10,000 a year that we don’t need.”
But he found one of the proposals to be “responsive to the township’s needs,” offering the flexibility of gradual digitization. Catts said “right now, we have no backups,” noting if there was a fire in the township office, the township could lose all the information.
“I like paper for land development projects” said Catts, but he noted the efficiency of being able to “click on an address and find a folder with all the related documents for a parcel.” Initial scanning would be an upfront expense of $10,000 to $12,000, said Catts, but the cost of “cloud space to store them would be only $80 per year.”
Supervisor Mario Iocco said “this is the way to go.” All three supervisors were leaning toward moving forward with digitization but decided to ask Catts to get as close an estimate as possible for the cost for all 16 file drawers.
“I’d like a better estimate” for the costs to scan all the files sooner rather than over a longer time, said Sneeringer.
Catts said that official notices were sent to township property owner Glen Gery “of the proposed amendment to the Zoning Map changing two parcels they own to Industrial.” The property is located along Brickyard Road just west of the railroad tracks said Catts. “This will be adjacent to the recently approved Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center that just received their LERTA designation.” He also told supervisors there will be a public hearing on April 6 prior to the regular board meeting. “That morning they will consider adoption of that amendment.” Catts also said that “plows are off” the township vehicles and that “the Road master is determined that this recent storm was the last use.”
