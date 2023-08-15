A loyal furry companion trained in Gettysburg recently became a guide dog.
Neptune, a black Labrador Retriever, captured the hearts of many with his adoring and lovable personality, according to Gettysburg resident Anne Gallon.
Gallon, a “puppy raiser” and volunteer for New York-based nonprofit Guiding Eyes for the Blind, trained Neptune for nearly two years.
Following the training, the dogs head back to Guiding Eyes for six to 12 months, where they work with a professional every day, Gallon said.
“It’s a lot of things they have to work on that are beyond what the puppy raiser can do once they get up there,” Gallon said.
Guiding Eyes pairs a person with vision loss with a dog and has them work together for three to four weeks, according to Gallon.
“They even go to New York City and walk 44 blocks with traffic,” Gallon said.
When Neptune graduated with his new owner in April, he got the chance to see his “puppy raisers,” Gallon and her husband, Dale.
“He went kind of crazy when he saw us at the graduation,” Gallon said, adding that the new owner “was very open to us seeing him.”
Gallon said they walked with the graduating pair and attended a dinner after the graduation.
“I don’t think I could have done this without the closure,” Gallon said. “We do all this to raise them for two years. Most of the time, they are with you and right by your side.”
Guiding Eyes for the Blind connects guide dogs to people with vision loss at no cost, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Neptune and his new handler are among over 10,000 guide dog teams that have graduated from the organization since 1954, according to the website.
The female owner, who works remotely in Berkeley, Calif., described her third guide dog, Neptune, as “a loving and affectionate dog who wants to please,” the website reads.
“In harness, he’s still sweet and happy, very curious, but also, I can tell he’s taking on the responsibility of keeping me safe on the busy city streets,” she said on the website. “He likes reaching destinations and hanging out in one place for a while, so he can enjoy the scenery. We’ll pick up takeout for lunch and he’ll try to take me to a table instead of going back out.”
Gallon joined Guiding Eyes nine years ago because she wanted to make a difference in the world.
“I have always admired and been amazed by how a dog can lead a person who is blind,” Gallon said. “I just thought if I don’t do it now that I would never do it. I investigated several groups. I really liked Guiding Eyes because they support the raisers.”
While Gallon has trained four so far, Neptune is her second dog to become a guide dog. Her first dog, George, made the cut and helped a Chicago woman, who was forced to give him up after an operation. In his retirement, George returned to Gettysburg to live with the Gallon family.
Another dog she trained, Carlton, was too distracted by other pups to be a guide dog, so he joined the Connecticut State Police, using his strong sniffer to help expose drug operations, she said.
When Guiding Eyes shut down for a brief time during COVID-19, Gallon’s third dog, Arnold, was sent to Can-Do Canines, another service organization in New Hope, Minn., where he’s a stud dog and his progeny will work with autistic children, she said.
Now, Gallon is training her fifth dog who is 4-and-a-half months old. A black Labrador Retriever named Yorkie joined her family on June 6 at 11 weeks old.
“Guiding Eyes is still catching up from COVID,” Gallon said. “They need more raisers. Some of the dogs are being released because they can’t get raisers.”
The organization continues to breed dogs with hopes of catching up with raisers, according to Gallon.
The best part for Gallon is seeing the growth and development of her dogs from puppies up to graduation.
“You see a whole life before you within two years,” Gallon said. “Guiding Eyes teaches you how to train them. It puts you in a whole other world. I enjoy the camaraderie with the other raisers.”
In the future, Gallon hopes to see more Gettysburg residents get involved with the organization as puppy raisers.
“It took me a long time to jump in,” she said. “Once you jump in, it becomes a lifestyle. It can fit into your life.”
For more information about Guiding Eyes for the Blind, please visit guidingeyes.org.
