“A compassionate child advocate” and “the epitome of an educational leader,” Christine Lay has dedicated most of her career to Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) with the ultimate goal of helping children.
Her colleagues described Lay in those words, and more.
Lay will retire in early 2023 from her post as assistant superintendent at GASD after 35 years in public education.
The longest part of her career, 12 years, was spent in her current role at GASD.
She began her career in education as a third-grade teacher in Stafford County, Va., earning a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University. Then, she served as an assistant principal and principal at three different elementary schools in Virginia.
After 11 years in Virginia, Lay went on to Central Dauphin School District as an elementary school principal in two different buildings for six years before working out of the central office as the director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for K-12 for another six years.
While there, Lay finished her doctorate in educational leadership at Widener University before going to GASD in her current role.
“After being in a county-based school system, I liked the size of Gettysburg,” Lay said. “The relationships I’ve built have also contributed to me wanting to stay and serve in this capacity. I am very committed to the work.”
As assistant superintendent, Lay wears many hats, serving as the Title 9 coordinator, primary grants manager, monitor of instruction, and support for instructional staff.
“You are responsible for a plethora of tasks, and you can’t always know which of those is going to be a priority for you on any given day and time,” Lay said.
She also is tasked with the development and oversight of the district’s comprehensive plan, which has priorities of student achievement and their mental health needs.
“Both are critical right now,” Lay said. “Sustaining the importance of both is certainly a great challenge. There is an urgency to make sure kids are closing gaps in learning due to the impacts of COVID, but we cannot ignore their mental health needs in that process.”
Leading GASD through the pandemic, Lay said she found it all to be “an incredible challenge,” but she was “grateful to be part of it.”
“I think we did an amazing job,” Lay said. “That’s probably when I learned most about open communication.”
Throughout her time at GASD, Lay was especially proud when James Gettys Elementary School was named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School among 279 public schools and 50 private schools. James Gettys Elementary School was the first in the district’s history to receive this national recognition, Lay said.
Following a recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, James Gettys Elementary School officials completed a lengthy application process to become a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School for their success in closing the school’s achievement gap in the last three years, according to Lay.
Lay said she is going to miss the people and the ability to watch and assist with instruction in schools at GASD.
The district has greatly benefited from Lay’s leadership for more than a decade, according to GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin.
Perrin pointed out Lay’s commitment to “quality early literacy instruction, oversight of district wide curriculum and instruction, and effective use of federal programming have benefitted the students in our district by supporting our mission.”
“Her commitment to community groups such as Ruth’s Harvest have also benefited our families,” Perrin said. “She has been a valuable member of the district administrative team, is a quality individual, a compassionate child advocate, and a champion of support for students and families.”
Franklin Township Elementary Principal Shelly Lappi will always remember Lay for “her genuine care for kids, as their protector, advocate, and voice.”
“She is fiercely loyal to helping students in GASD and will stop at nothing,” Lappi said. “Dr. Lay is highly knowledgeable in many areas, is well-networked, and is extremely resourceful, always on the search for how to best meet the needs of our students, academically, socially, and emotionally.”
Lincoln Elementary Principal Matthew McFarland and James Gettys Elementary Principal Ted Wells have seen Lay as an innovator who will leave a positive impact on student learning.
“She embodies what a growth-mindset is, recently joining a book study in the last remaining weeks before her retirement when most people wouldn’t make such a commitment,” Wells said.
Gettysburg Area Middle School Principal Nancy Herb described Lay as “the epitome of an educational leader.”
“She is a student of education, meaning she commits herself to continuous learning about educational practices and student learning,” Herb said. “She has led GASD by establishing strong and meaningful relationships with all staff, students, families, community members, and fellow educational colleagues and partnering with these stakeholders to implement best practices for the success of all children.”
Ann Baum, GASD instructional technology director, also touched on how Lay is “a lifelong learner,” by furthering “her own education to better meet the needs of English learners and share that knowledge with instructional staff.”
“She has provided professional development over the past years for new teachers in the Adams County region in the area of poverty to not only make them aware but to have them experience a simulation so they can better understand what students and families are going through during such a difficult time,” Baum said.
Lay said she plans to apply for volunteer opportunities in the future, but she is uncertain what lies ahead during retirement.
“I am waiting for what’s next to find me,” Lay said. “I’ve had seven positions in 35 years. Five of them have been people coming to me. It has worked well.”
