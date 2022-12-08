An Adams County Prison inmate accused of injuring corrections officers, as well as spitting and throwing feces, was found guilty of all charges in two cases following a one-day trial Tuesday.
Ronald Fleming, 53, was found guilty by an Adams County jury of three third-degree felony counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment, and three summary harassment charges stemming from May 2021, according to Robert Bain, first assistant district attorney.
Fleming’s trial combined two pending court cases, said Bain.
In a second case from Sept. 6, 2021, the jury found Fleming guilty of a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge, misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and indecent exposure, and a summary harassment charge, Bain said.
The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before rendering its verdict, Bain said.
“The Adams County District Attorney’s office is obviously pleased with the jury’s verdict in these two cases as well as the time and attention that the jury provided in this matter to render a fair and impartial decision. Corrections officers play a crucial role in the criminal justice system,” Bain said. “They both protect society by keeping criminals in prison while at same time see to the safety of these inmates. Mr. Fleming’s criminal actions against these law enforcement officials was not only disgusting but also an attack on the very foundation of the criminal justice system.”
On May 28, 2021, two corrections officers were conducting a security watch when they found what appeared to be feces covering Fleming’s cell window, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Richard Kline.
When using a capture shield to get a closer look, Fleming threw feces on one of the officers, the affidavit reads.
In another encounter on June 1, 2021, Fleming was restrained by a belt for mealtime and “became agitated and verbally abusive” toward two other corrections officers, according to the affidavit. He successfully spit on a corrections officers’ right arm and leg during the encounter, the affidavit reads.
On June 11, 2021, Fleming threatened another corrections officer “and spit his food” on the individual, according to the affidavit.
In the second case, Fleming was accused of ramming a food tray into a corrections officer’s groin while passing the tray through the portal in his cell door on Sept. 6, 2021.
The officer was treated at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jeremiah Mistick.
The officer opened the cell door’s food port to retrieve an empty tray. Fleming “abruptly thrust his arm through the food port, striking the groin area of the victim with the tray clenched in the defendant’s grasp,” according to the affidavit.
Fleming is also accused of “provoking behaviors” including exposing his genitalia to the officer, threatening to harm the officer’s children and throwing feces at him, and attempting to throw unknown contents in a cup on the officer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The prison is at 45 Major Bell Lane off Granite Station Road, east of Gettysburg, in Straban Township. Bain said Fleming was initially in jail “for a probation violation.”
Sentencing is set for both cases on Feb. 14, according to Bain.
