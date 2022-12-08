An Adams County Prison inmate accused of injuring corrections officers, as well as spitting and throwing feces, was found guilty of all charges in two cases following a one-day trial Tuesday.

Ronald Fleming, 53, was found guilty by an Adams County jury of three third-degree felony counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment, and three summary harassment charges stemming from May 2021, according to Robert Bain, first assistant district attorney.

