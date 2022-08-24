The Borough of Gettysburg sent Waste Management (WM) an invoice listing $8,100 in fines connected to alleged violations of a contract for trash and recycling collection.
The invoice, dated Aug. 11, lists 27 fines at $300 each. Twenty-five of them relate to alleged failure to empty cans placed along streets for use by pedestrians.
Another fine claims WM began work before 7 a.m., in violation of both the contract and the borough’s noise ordinance.
One fine refers to WM’s alleged “inability to provide effective customer service and providing inaccurate information to borough residents resulting in unresolved issues,” according to the invoice.
WM responded Aug. 18 with a letter including details of a “recovery plan” and a request that the borough “consider suspending enforcement of those penalties” while both sides “monitor” WM’s “compliance in the field over the next 60 days.”
“If the borough would be amenable to setting the penalties aside and readdressing them at a later date,” the company “would appreciate that consideration,” WM Asst. General Counsel for the Eastern United States Jeffrey Viola wrote in the Aug. 18 letter.
The borough rejected the suspension request in a letter dated Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The borough council “has considered Waste Management’s request to suspend enforcement of these penalties. Despite service improvement in recent weeks, the fines were issued for noncompliance with numerous identified issues brought to Waste Management’s attention several months ago. The borough was judicious with the fines issued, in that the borough could have issued even more fines. As such, the borough council has decided that the fines should remain and expect Waste Management to pay them as allowed for in the contract,” Gable wrote in the letter.
The council has discussed the issue during non-public executive sessions regarding pending litigation as permitted by the state’s Sunshine Act, Gable said Tuesday.
WM issued a statement Tuesday, saying it had “received a response from Gettysburg Borough regarding the fines issued by the borough. We are in the process of reviewing their response.”
Echoing aspects of the Aug. 18 letter, the statement also said WM’s Greencastle operation, which serves the borough, “has a comprehensive service plan in place to ensure all of the borough’s waste and recycling needs are met per our agreement. We are confident this will produce the desired results. Our team will continue to ensure we service Gettysburg in a safe and efficient manner, and plan to keep a high level of communication with borough officials and customers.”
In the Aug. 18 letter, Viola wrote WMPA (Waste Management of Pennsylvania) “has commenced to correct the issues raised by the borough, including cart delivery, corrections to the invoices WMPA provides to residents, and better communication with residents.”
Viola also listed other responses including: a later start time to comply with the noise ordinance; assignment of a fulltime route manager for the borough; a new procedure to take photos of serviced street containers; a pledge to work with borough officials to respond to missed pickups “as expeditiously as possible”; a review of customer service center data and a potential “’re-roll-out’ of the proper contact number, etc. via a ‘call blast’ or supplemental mailer”; WMPA’s local district manager sending a daily email “confirming when we are leaving the borough for the day, and to make sure there are no additional” missed pickup calls; a suggestion that WM and the borough have a “brief bi-weekly operational call to ensure effective communications”; and information that delivery of new Big Belly stand-alone compacter units required by the contract is expected at the end of October or before.
In Tuesday’s letter, Gable welcomed many of the responses, including photography of serviced street cans. During the council’s regular meeting Aug. 8, council President Wesley Heyser presented photographs he took, claiming they showed WM had not emptied street cans as required.
Also, Gable wrote that the borough “is agreeable to a re-roll-out” a “call blast” by WM, but a bi-weekly call is impractical for the borough’s small staff, especially since “current email system is working.” The borough may want to keep the used Big Belly units now in place in addition to the new ones, Gable wrote.
The borough is “very likely” to seek bids for a new contract “unless there’s a radical change” in WM’s performance, Heyser said after the Aug. 8 meeting.
WM representatives attended that meeting and responded to issues raised in the “notice of contract breach” the borough sent to the company July 28.
The contract, which took effect April 1, includes waste hauling and recycling services for residents throughout the borough as well as for the borough government. The council awarded the contract after determining Waste Management offered the “lowest responsive and responsible bid,” which by state law must be accepted, according to the notice.
After receiving a wave of complaints when WM took over, the borough created an online form residents could use to report problems. Information gathered via the form could affect future contracts by providing evidence relevant to a bidder’s responsibility, council attorney Harold Eastman said in April.
Under the contract, the base rate for residents rose from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, while former provider Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15, according to Gable.
