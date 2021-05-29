Police officers and other borough officials honor retiring police department secretary and records manager Edith “Twigg” Smith, center, at a gathering marking her 41 years of service. The Friday event was held at Gettysburg Eddie’s restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue.
Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter, right, presents retiring Gettysburg Police Department secretary and records manager Edith “Twigg” Smith a proclamation recognizing her 41 years of service Friday at Gettysburg Eddie’s restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue.
Police officers and other borough officials honor retiring police department secretary and records manager Edith “Twigg” Smith, center, at a gathering marking her 41 years of service. The Friday event was held at Gettysburg Eddie’s restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue.
Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter, right, presents retiring Gettysburg Police Department secretary and records manager Edith “Twigg” Smith a proclamation recognizing her 41 years of service Friday at Gettysburg Eddie’s restaurant on Steinwehr Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.