Pennsylvania State Police converged on the county’s human services building Tuesday morning.
A search warrant was served on a county office by state police “for documents in the possession or custody of” Adams County Children and Youth Services, the office of which is in the human services building, county Solicitor Molly Mudd confirmed.
The PSP search warrant was served around 10:45 a.m., she said.
The county’s human services building is located in Cumberland Township.
Adams County officials have been “cooperating” with the warrant, Mudd said.
Details on the search warrant or the documents being sought were not disclosed.
“Everything is sealed at this point,” she said. “I don’t have any more information.”
Mudd estimated it could be several weeks until the court would unseal any of the documents. Adams County Children and Youth Services has not been shut down, Mudd said.
“The agency is open and operating as usual,” Mudd said. “The county and agency employees are cooperating fully with the warrant.”
When PSP came to the Boyd School Road property, Mudd said “there were no interviews granted by the county.”
“We did not allow interviews because those staff members have a right to counsel, and counsel was not present,” she said.
To Mudd’s knowledge, there was only one warrant served for the documents either in the possession of or under children and youth services’ supervision. Mudd said children and youth services works with other entities. Some of the documents could be those created by the agency staff or by the commonwealth.
“The search warrant would extend to both of those types of documents,” Mudd said.
No employees were arrested or suspended Tuesday to her knowledge, said Mudd.
Trooper Megan Frazer, the public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said Tuesday, “No public information on this is being released.”
Multiple attempts to reach Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett by phone and email were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.