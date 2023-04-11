county
Pennsylvania State Police served at least one warrant on the Adams County Children and Youth office Tuesday morning, according to county Solicitor Molly Mudd. Details of the action were not disclosed. (File/Gettysburg Times)

Pennsylvania State Police converged on the county’s human services building Tuesday morning.

A search warrant was served on a county office by state police “for documents in the possession or custody of” Adams County Children and Youth Services, the office of which is in the human services building, county Solicitor Molly Mudd confirmed.

