It was giraffe central when the Brethren Home Community hosted its first villager art installation Friday at its new facilities in Harmony Ridge.
The exhibit, “Avenue Art Inspiration,” showcased the artwork of residents and a few facility team members, all incorporating giraffes as the common theme.
Director of Life Enrichment Holly Fetting was inspired to put together an enriched installation of art created by the retirement community’s residents, known as Villagers.
“The buzz of excitement has built over the last eight weeks and now, we are thrilled to present more than fifty pieces of varying forms of art, visual, language and performing. The different styles and perspectives are simply stunning!” said Fetting.
Although each piece focused on giraffes as its main subject matter, there were no constraints in the creations. Instead, the colorful assortment of art was varied in media used by the senior artists. Ranging from acrylic paintings, woodcarvings, paper collages, fabric art, embroidery, needlepoint, and mixed media, the resident artists represented the majestic beauty of giraffes with unique sensibilities.
Monte Leister, life enrichment specialist, selected “Giraffe” by Ron Krajewski, for the inspiration of the Villager exhibition’s theme. The acrylic painting depicts a giraffe with a warm combination of tans, oranges and browns, set against a sky of playful blue hues. It was a favorite of many at the exhibition, including Leister. From that concept, the resident artists were allowed to use their imagination to bring Fetting’s original vision to life.
“My job is to make art and music happen here,” said Leister.
He uses his knowledge and talents to instruct residents in music, dance, and the visual arts. The variance of artistic ventures Leister teaches reveals his abilities to sharpen the Villagers’ skills, with a broad range of knowledge to impart. Leister relayed his devotion to the program with palpable passion.
“This is the dream job I never knew I wanted,” Leister said.
The experienced artist contributed several of his own works to the exhibit, including an acrylic on yupo paper painting and a tri-color linocut, his favorite medium with which to work.
One piece that caught the eye of many is a multimedia carving by Stan Ernst. It features a large giraffe head carved out of nine pieces of wood, molded with clay. The giraffe’s eyes evoke a sense of realism, a combination of large amber and black marbles that glisten in the light and carefully applied fibers for its lashes. The fur coat is depicted with earth tones, paint mixed with sawdust, to mimic the texture of the short-coated animal.
While the carving appears to be that of an experienced artist, Ernst spent his pre-retirement years as a steam pipe fitter, and now spends his time mostly making furniture at Cross Key’s Village. Despite a decline in eyesight, Ernst strolled the gallery, captivated by the other works in the exhibition.
“I’m super impressed. If you stand there and stare long enough, some of these paintings come alive,” he said.
Ernst and Leister also collaborated on a towering painted wood sculpture entitled, “Sir Richard The Tall.”
Aside from the visual art, “Avenue Art Inspiration,” held a poetry reading and a line dance to commemorate the event. All of the poems and the choreography also directly related to giraffes and animals. Jon DeCesare, of Westminster, Md., played a variety of music on classical guitar, everything from J.S. Bach to The Beatles.
Sue Fehringer, resident and instructor at the Cross Keys Village Wellness Center led a line dance of 14 women dancers, who incorporated online dance choreography from Keith Urban’s song, “Break On Me,” accompanied by “The Animal Song,” by Savage Garden. The group planned the routine as a flash mob, a seemingly impromptu performance for the event’s patrons. After the performance, the group embraced each other with smiles, hugs, and high fives. They worked on the performance for two weeks.
Fehringer also contributed a striking mixed abstract painting to the exhibit entitled, “Vulnerable Species.” The identifiable spotted pattern of giraffe hide boldly sprawls across the top of the canvas, with several long paint dribbles, which Fehringer describes as nature weeping down, as giraffes become more vulnerable in the wild.
The Avenue of the Arts, which opened in December, provides instruction and resources for village residents to learn and sharpen their creative skills. Mowry Construction, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was contracted to complete the expansion project and also funded the first exhibition, donating for the artwork. The gallery portion is decked out with ornate fixtures, cased in glass to allow natural light to complement the artwork. Funding for the expansion was achieved via fundraising and The Brethren Home Foundation, totaling $2 million.
“We saw some real talent in the arts. We envisioned essentially a living art museum like this. It has really amplified quality of life, to really light a fire of the appreciation of the arts,” said Cross Keys Village President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Evans.
Also, a spacious art studio, gathering room with a kitchen, billiards room, and a 130-seat theater were completed as part of the expansion. The theater provides a stage, ornamented with a classic grand piano.
Moving forward, Cross Keys Village is already brainstorming new ideas for future exhibits and installations at The Avenue of The Arts.
“In September, we will be doing a plein air class (outdoor painting). They will be doing pieces all throughout campus. That’s our plan. It’s not stopping here. This is just the first,” said Fetting.
The exhibition will be open to the public through Sept. 16.
