Carroll Valley Borough Council last week approved making the final payment on the municipal building.
“Sound budgeting and careful spending” has been the battle cry of Borough Manager David Hazlett, ensuring a fast loan repayment.
Paying off the building 20 years early will save taxpayers an anticipated $1 million dollars in interest payments over the course of the loan, said Hazlett.
Borough administration credited the support of the council and the initiative of borough staff in tightening the municipality’s financial belt to make this savings possible.
The board praised Hazlett for his skills in finance and planning and managing to pay off the building without raising taxes.
“All the staff has done a great job and they’re all to be commended. It’s really wonderful that we have the funds to pay the building off early,” said Richard Mathews, council president.
Ground was broken for the municipal building in July 2016, and the building opened February 2017, according to Gettysburg Times archives
The current municipal building is located at 5865 Fairfield Road and houses a meeting room, borough administrative offices, a branch of the Adams County public library, as well as the Carroll Valley Police Department.
The approximately $4 million municipal building replaced a much smaller one which opened when the borough was incorporated in the mid-1970s.
In other business, the council approved Next Generation 911 (NG-911) for Fairfield Fire Box 2.
Pennsylvania is currently in the process of transitioning to Next Generation 911 (NG-911), a national program which impacts how emergency calls are handled, Bradley Kommeth, a GIS technician with the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, explained in a memorandum to the council.
NG-911 has taken into account that more emergency calls are coming in from cell phones rather than landlines and has a built-in global positioning system (GPS) component to dispatch based on initial caller location and other information.
For the past 50 or so years, fire box boundaries have been drawn with arbitrary lines and not necessarily property lines, Assistant Borough Manager Gayle Marthers said.
Adams County is now incorporating mapping departments and changing the lines to go along the actual property boundaries, she said.
The fire department chiefs of Fountaindale and Fairfield, which cover the area of Carroll Valley, have reviewed the mapping and support the change.
With the support of local fire chiefs to ensure each land parcel is entirely contained within a single fire box and the correct company gets dispatched, the county’s process to reestablish fire boxes has been very smooth, Marthers said.
A draft copy of the box boundaries was presented for council approval in order to finalize the changes.
The council noted the efficiency of the system, giving unanimous approval.
The borough council will next meet June 14 at 7 p.m.
