A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in the East Berlin area.
Brock Guyton, 23, of Glen Rock, was charged with three felony offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
In June, a girl claimed Guyton “had sexually assaulted her on several occasions throughout the summer of 2020,” when she was 14, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Richard Kline.
Most of the alleged incidents occurred at a location on Abbottstown Pike in Hamilton Township, according to the affidavit.
Guyton was charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years of age, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors, according to the docket. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, according to the docket.
