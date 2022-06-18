For 16 years, Margaret “Margie” Kenworthy has been among the first faces to greet folks in an Adams County courtroom.
She wasn’t a judge. She wasn’t an attorney.
The 82-year-old served as a tipstaff until retiring on May 26.
“Tipstaffs serve a critical role with the court,” Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George said. “They serve the function of making sure court decorum is followed, and the proceedings are conducted in an orderly manner. Most importantly, tipstaffs are the face of the court.”
Tipstaffs set the tone for the entire experience since they are the first people the public meets when coming to a courtroom, said George.
People from all walks of life find their ways into Adams County courtrooms, with all kinds of emotional issues surrounding the experiences.
Kenworthy, who dedicated a significant part of her life to serving the courts, helped guide those in need every step of the way.
When thinking of Kenworthy, George said she was “always professional, thorough, organized, dedicated, and performed wonderfully over her 16-year career.”
But what struck George the most about Kenworthy is how she is a giver.
“There are givers and takers in life. She was one who committed herself to every task in front of her,” George said. “She did it unselfishly with the only motive of helping other people and the court.”
Being a tipstaff was “the perfect job for retirement,” according to Kenworthy, who said it required working just two or three days a week.
Kenworthy was at the forefront of the court from preparing the courtroom to checking in members of the public for proceedings with her handy clipboard.
“The most rewarding part is just knowing that you were part of keeping things going and keeping order and making it a pleasant experience for those who had to be there,” Kenworthy said.
Throughout her time there, Kenworthy said one case truly pulled at her heartstrings.
It was watching the jurors learn they would be deciding the sentence for Christopher Johnson of Carroll Valley after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2010 shooting death of Pennsylvania Wildlife Conservation Officer David Grove.
“What I got emotional about was the jurors who had to decide what the sentencing would be,” Kenworthy said. “That, to me, was extremely hard. Some of them were crying afterwards. That was heartbreaking. I am not an emotional person.”
Johnson was given the death penalty by a Lancaster jury in Adams County Court in October 2012.
Johnson’s case also stood out in Kenworthy’s memory because of the logistics involved with it. She recalled needing to be at the courthouse by 5 a.m. to ride the bus to pick up jurors at the Park City Mall in Lancaster, and then come back for the trial.
While there were some darker moments, Kenworthy did witness the positive side of the courts.
“As far as favorite memories, the most enjoyable proceedings were adoptions,” Kenworthy said. “It was always such a nice, joyful occasion.”
Kenworthy said she is most going to miss the people with whom she worked.
Wendy Clapsaddle, executive assistant to Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell, said Kenworthy has a “caring heart.”
“Margie is such a blessing, and she will always be an adoptive mom to me,” Clapsaddle said. “She did her job professionally and treated everyone equally. She will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Serving in the courtroom was not a far stretch for Kenworthy since she spent her earlier years working for attorneys and law firms. From 1957 to 1962, she worked for J. Francis Yake Jr.
Kenworthy said his office once stood where the new Adams County Courthouse is located.
After taking time to raise her family, she worked for Hartman & Hartman from 1973 to 1986.
Following two years at Knouse Foods Corporation, Kenworthy went back into the legal side of life, working for Mette, Evans & Woodside in Harrisburg, where she retired in February 2002.
Kenworthy started at the Adams County Courthouse on March 7, 2006.
“Margaret has been a steady and reliable fixture at Adams County, greatly respected by staff and clients for her demeanor and reliable dedication to the organization,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “We wish her the best. She will be sorely missed!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.