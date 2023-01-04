Suspect sought

A security camera image shows a man and vehicle about which Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) are seeking information from the public in connection with a theft Dec. 26 at Noah’s Automotive, 1660 Carlisle Pike. (Photo Courtesy of EARP)

After items were stolen from a local business, Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person shown in a security video.

Taken from a scrap pile at Noah’s Auto Sales and Service, 1660 Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), were three radiators valued at $6 each, according to a post on EARP’s Facebook page.

 

