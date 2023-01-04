After items were stolen from a local business, Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person shown in a security video.
Taken from a scrap pile at Noah’s Auto Sales and Service, 1660 Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), were three radiators valued at $6 each, according to a post on EARP’s Facebook page.
The items were taken at approximately 10:36 p.m. Dec. 26, as indicated “by video footage of a white male arriving in a newer model Toyota Tacoma pickup,” according to the post.
The man wore “a dark colored hooded sweatshirt” but his “face is not able to be viewed clearly from any of the camera angles,” as he places the radiators “in the rear of his vehicle and leaves the scene,” according to the post.
The truck’s license plate is also not visible, according to the post. The business is a short distance north of the Hanover borough boundary.
EARP is asking anyone with information to contact Patrolman Joseph David at 717-624-1614 or email him at jdavid@earpd.org, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.