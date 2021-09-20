FOOD — From left, Jacob Pandy and Ronald Lintjewas prepare Indonesian food for Mie and Me restaurant of Rockville, Md. Sunday during the Adams County Heritage Festival in the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park. Numerous vendors showcased cuisine from many cultures.
Surpassing its founders’ dreams, the Adams County Heritage Festival marked its 30th year Sunday.
“This exceeds our vision,” Jan Powers said as hundreds gathered in the Gettysburg Recreation Park to appreciate food and music from many cultures, interact with local organizations at dozens of booths, and look on as children enjoyed a range of events designed for them.
