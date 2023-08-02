A production of Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” is to open Friday at the Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).
The nonprofit GCT is now in its 15th year at 49 York St. in Gettysburg.
The play is to open Friday and run through Aug. 13, with performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.
“Much Ado About Nothing is a snappy, surprisingly timely meditation on gossip, gender, and the follies of romance. Don Pedro, Claudio, and Benedick arrive in the Sicilian port town of Messina after a decisive victory on the battlefield. As they join in the post-war celebrations at the Governor’s estate, Claudio takes a liking to their host’s daughter, Hero. Meanwhile, Benedick engages in a different sort of battle with Hero’s cousin, the quick-witted Beatrice. Cupid-like characters conspire to bring our quartet of lovers together, while darker forces seek to drive them apart. Can love truly conquer all when the combined powers of deception, betrayal, and envy stand in its way? Much Ado About Nothing is comedic, yet cautionary; elegant, yet down to earth; mischievous and undeniably merry,” according to a release.
The comedy, which the director has chosen to set in the 1920s, is suited for ages 10 and up and is approximately two hours long, with an intermission.
The cast includes Kyle Tirak from Frederick, Holly Landis from Dillsburg; Roger Dalrymple, Mike Krikorian, Elizabeth Pellegrino, and Elizabeth Smith from Gettysburg; Abbie Mazur-Mummert from Hanover; Michaela Odian from Taneytown; Cory Abrecht and Alyssa Byers from Walkersville; Lorraine Durbin and Rye Love from Carlisle; Caitlin Cutright from Shippensburg; Sarah Eisenhuth from New Cumberland; Dan Griffin from York; Jim “Bluto” Fisher and Becky Winter from Shiremanstown; Joan Crooks from Westminster; and Bethany Malykh from Mechanicsburg.
The production is under the direction of Samuel Eisenhuth from New Cumberland.
Stage management is by Julie Carlin from Harrisburg. Costume and props design is by Elana Farace from Middletown.
GCT also has upcoming youth productions of “The SpongeBob Musical,” with performances Sept. 8-14 and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Dec. 1-10.
Upcoming adult productions include “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical” in October and “Senior Moments,” a comedy with senior actors, in November.
The public can subscribe free to GCT’s email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. User of the website can also order tickets, register for classes, and make donations.
