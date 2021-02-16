A Boy Scout troop from the New Birth of Freedom Council — Battlefield District runs for the finish line during the sled race, part of the Washington Generals at Valley Forge Klondike Derby and Winter Jamboree, held at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg on Saturday.
A re-enactor playing one of George Washington's generals helps to measure a stack of pancakes during an event held by Boy Scouts of America’s New Birth of Freedom Council — Battlefield District on Saturday at Freedom Valley Church, Gettysburg.
In December of 1777, American troops built shelter, tended to fires and nursed wounds at Valley Forge, all while reforming an army that would go on to win the Revolutionary War.
One hundred miles west and 244 years later nearly 250 Scouts, ages 9 through 17, battled the cold while simulating these activities Saturday during the Washington Generals at Valley Forge Klondike Derby and Winter Jamboree. The event, at Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, was hosted by Boy Scouts of America’s New Birth of Freedom Council — Battlefield District.
