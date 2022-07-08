A Maryland man was released on bail following a traffic stop that led to drug charges Tuesday in Liberty Township, according to municipal police.
Harrison Dimitri Edgerton, 34, of Towson, Md., was released on $5,000 unsecured bail Wednesday morning, according to a magisterial docket.
During a “traffic stop for speeding” in the 1200 block of Waynesboro Pike, Liberty Officer Christopher Roosen “smelled an odor permeating from the vehicle, which he believed to be marijuana,” according to a release issued by Liberty Police Chief Sherri Hansen Thursday.
After obtaining a search warrant, Roosen recovered what was alleged to be “numerous drugs” from the vehicle, including ones which allegedly “field tested positive for marijuana and cocaine,” according to police.
Edgerton was charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs; one misdemeanor count each of obstructing law enforcement, driving under the influence, and possessing a controlled substance; and a summary citation of exceeding the 55 mph speed limit by 23 mph, according to the magisterial docket.
A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the docket. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 11:30 a.m. in central court before Little, according to the docket.
At the time of the traffic stop, Roosen was taking part in an aggressive driving detail as part of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation safety program funded by the National High Traffic Safety Administration, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.