Totem Pole Playhouse has been closed since the last curtain call of 2019 but many frequent stars are sending a virtual greeting card to supporters this weekend.
“Home for the Holidays” will air online at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Artistic Producer David Caldwell said. Caldwell reached out to numerous performers who have entertained audiences over the years and asked them to send a holiday-themed message or performance.
