One of the Biglerville fire trucks drives past Mamma’s Pizza in Biglerville on Monday as friends and family of Katie Monteleone Carella stand in the parking lot. Katie passed away on Feb. 10 and was part of the family business.
Jill Martin, right, gives Claudio Monteleone a hug following the parade of vehicles on Monday. The Biglerville Athletic Booster Association presented the family with several of the T-shirts that were printed in memory of Katie. The shirts, on the left, are for sale and the proceeds will be given to the family of Katie.
One of the Biglerville fire trucks drives past Mamma’s Pizza in Biglerville on Monday as friends and family of Katie Monteleone Carella stand in the parking lot. Katie passed away on Feb. 10 and was part of the family business.
Jill Martin, right, gives Claudio Monteleone a hug following the parade of vehicles on Monday. The Biglerville Athletic Booster Association presented the family with several of the T-shirts that were printed in memory of Katie. The shirts, on the left, are for sale and the proceeds will be given to the family of Katie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.