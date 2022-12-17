A vote on plans for the proposed Wade Run subdivision was delayed for the second consecutive month in Mount Joy Township.
Developer Rick Klein is planning to build 100 homes next to the Links at Gettysburg development.
During the township supervisors’ regular meeting Thursday, Klein agreed to delay action until Jan. 20. Last month’s delay was for one month.
During the delay, officials said, Klein’s traffic engineer is to submit information regarding effects on existing roads. Also to be addressed is the township’s requirement that developments have two entrances.
Last month, Klein agreed to split Wade Run into two 50-home phases, with approval of the second delayed until the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) approves permanent access via Taneytown Road. On Thursday, he said the first phase would include 38 homes
The proposed first phase is in “good shape” for conditional approval and “I will not be afraid to litigate,” Klein said.
On the other hand, he said he did not need immediate approval and agreed to the voting delay when supervisors asked him to do so.
Klein’s accountant, Allen Haar, outlined likely tax revenue benefits of the proposed development, but supervisors said their decision must be based on compliance with township ordinances, not money.
As in past meetings, neighbors expressed concern about construction and other traffic on Bridge Valley Road.
Construction traffic will enter from Taneytown Road via a temporary entrance to be approved by PennDOT, Klein said.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved hiring a tree service for up to $3,000 to remove a branch that fell on a fence at the township-owned former one-room schoolhouse known as Mud College on Baltimore Pike. Road master Shane Wise said cutting is required at a point higher than the township’s bucket truck can reach.
• Authorized road crew members to paint walls and upgrade floor tiles in the township building’s restrooms.
• Heard but did not act on resident Karen Marriot’s concerns regarding an approval she is seeking for a bed-and-breakfast at her residence, where she said she wants to offer a lodging space for booking via the Airbnb online service. Marriot questioned the amount of information requested by the township.
