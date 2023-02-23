bhs green

Workers were recently busy leveling concrete for flooring in the new greenhouse at Biglerville High School. (Amanda Hollabaugh/Gettysburg Times)

The Upper Adams School Board Tuesday approved a list of projects for 2023-2024 totaling $664,286 to be paid for with capital reserve funds.

The board immediately tackled the highest-priority item, approving the purchase of a 2023 Ford van to be used for maintenance purposes for $50,410 from Hondru Ford through Pennsylvania’s statewide bidding system.

 

