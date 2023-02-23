The Upper Adams School Board Tuesday approved a list of projects for 2023-2024 totaling $664,286 to be paid for with capital reserve funds.
The board immediately tackled the highest-priority item, approving the purchase of a 2023 Ford van to be used for maintenance purposes for $50,410 from Hondru Ford through Pennsylvania’s statewide bidding system.
The cost was less than the $52,000 estimated in the list, which included a note recommending action as soon as possible because the van used currently “won’t pass inspection.”
Other items ranked as “urgent” included: $20,000 for pole vault mats; $90,200 for parking lot work at Biglerville Elementary School (BES); $30,000 for a vehicle for the district’s new social worker; $126,00 to build fences around athletic fields behind Biglerville High School (BHS); and $55,000 for a new dishwasher at BES. The car and fencing will be covered by state grants, and cafeteria funds will go toward the dishwasher, according to the list.
Ranked one step lower at “essential” were $245,000 in roof work for the building shared by BHS and Upper Adams Middle School (UAMS) and $38,000 to replace a water softener at the same building. Cafeteria funds are to cover a portion of the latter.
Ranked “important” was $8,000 for flooring enhancements in two rooms at UAMS.
The district will “work down through” the list according to priorities, with lower-priority items to be cut if funds fall short for some reason, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said.
The board approved the transfer of $455,000 to the capital reserve fund from the district’s unassigned fund balance, in which dollars accumulate and can be carried forward from year to year.
In other business:
• The district’s new social worker, Melissa Calderon, briefly introduced herself to the board, which approved her hiring in October. Earlier last year, the board reached a consensus not to hire an armed police officer or security person. State grant money is to fund her salary of $54,227 for two years, but not benefits.
• The board finalized a contract with RLPS Architects of Lancaster for architectural and engineering services for an approximately $2.87 million project. It would renovate north gym locker and team rooms at BHS, which are essentially unchanged since they were built in the 1970s. Also, space is to be reallocated to create two classrooms. The board chose RLPS earlier this month, but the latest action adopts documents limiting the district to paying only 80 percent of the $155,000 fee if higher-than-expected bids lead to cancellation of the project. RLPS must complete drawings in order for bids to be sought. Funds left over from the conversion of Arendtsville Elementary School into Upper Adams Intermediate School are to cover the project’s cost.
• As she did last month, parent Helen Jahn voiced concerns about the Biglerville High School Genders & Sexualities Alliances Club, claiming it reinforces negative feelings about gender identity instead of telling children too young to make long-term decisions that puberty is difficult and things will get better in the future. After the meeting, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said he and BHS Principal Beth Graham met with Jahn to discuss her concerns. A review of district policies found none in conflict with the club, he said. Last month, Doll said the club is not about adults giving their opinions to students, but, like any other club, is an adult-monitored opportunity for students with shared interests to gather together if they choose.
• Completion of a new greenhouse at BHS is “getting very close,” Doll said. Electric service is in place and concrete work nearly complete, he said. The board set aside $30,000 in district funds last August. Donors are funding the remainder of the approximately $105,000 project. The Adams County Community Foundation is managing the funds. The structure is just northwest of the high school.
• Resident Sarah Little introduced herself as a Republican candidate for the school board in this year’s election, saying she has two children in Upper Adams schools and 20 years’ experience in the mental health field.
