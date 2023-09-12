The Biglerville Borough water line replacement project is the only applicant seeking 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Tim Knoebel, president of KPI Technology, and Neil Ecker, president of Biglerville Borough Council, shared background on the $2 million water line project at a recent Adams County commissioners’ meeting.
The proposal entails going from 4- and 6-inch lines to 8-inch lines from Main Street to Fifth Street along East York Street, which will greatly reduce pressure issues, according to Knoebel.
What got this project moving was the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) proposal for paving that area of East York Street, according to Knoebel.
“We knew the water main wasn’t going to be able to handle that kind of construction,” Knoebel said.
PennDOT was “very gracious” in postponing the paving work, Knoebel said.
“It is still going to be tight,” Knoebel said of the schedule.
Biglerville Borough is seeking $321,000 in CDBG funds and hopes to go out to bid in about a year to line up contractors for the work, said Knoebel.
The borough applied for and received financing from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) for the remaining balance of the project, according to Knoebel.
Because of supply chain concerns, the borough used general funds to purchase piping and related material at a cost of approximately $300,000, according to officials.
Knoebel said they hope to use whatever funding they receive to help pay that back and use the rest to offset the balance of the budget.
Adams County Office of Planning and Development officials previously announced the county will receive approximately $300,000 in 2023 CDBG funds from the state.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” according to officials.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, or meet an urgent community need.
With just one applicant, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually called it “a tough grant program,” noting that other agencies may have opted to apply for the Adams Response and Recovery Fund instead that had “less strings attached.”
Commissioners previously announced the non-repayable grant program known as ARRF that was “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” officials said.
County officials pointed to the criteria for the CDBG funds as being “tough to meet,” especially with the longer duration to receive the monies.
In June, Community Media of South Central PA requested funding for field equipment and studio upgrades during a CDBG hearing.
At the time, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel noted CDBG has specific guidelines to follow.
Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, said Community Media did not apply for the grant.
“It’s important for us as the middle men of the transaction,” Phiel said. “We could get dinged if we don’t follow the guidelines.”
